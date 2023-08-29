Save Up To 70% On Rip-Resistant Tights At Sheertex's Labor Day Sale

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Anyone who has worn tights knows it’s only a matter of time before a run or tear appears. Sheertex, an all-time favorite hosiery brand among many (including myself and other HuffPost editors) has “single-leggedly” put and end to the single-use nature of traditional tights by creating virtually indestructible ones instead —and they’re all on currently sale for $45 or less for the brand’s annual Labor Day event.
Due to their innovative and rip-resistant construction, Sheertex tights have always danced on the pricier side. Popular styles like the micro-dot sheer tights and their super sheer tights normally cost $99 each, which makes sales like this the best time to snag a pair for yourself, especially ahead of colder weather.
A few years ago, I purchased the ultra-sheer back-seam design, the classic sheer and the semi-sheer shaping tights with control top and it was love at first wear. Aside from the fact that they truly are tear-proof, they feel gloriously compressive without being uncomfortable, stay in place all day and have kept their shape even after tons of wear and cycles through the wash. You heard that right: These tights are machine-washable.
In addition to these favorite styles, the brand offers a slew of designs, maternity sizing and tights in various colors, including a line of flesh-toned options that come in six different skin tones.
Other reviewers who have also made the cost-effective switch to Sheertex tights attest to their made-to-last fabrication and comfort just below. Or go ahead and shop the entire sale for yourself.
Promising Sheertex reviews:
“Amazing! The best tights I have ever owned! I purchased [them] three months ago and have used [them] many, many times and they fit and look brand new!” — SS
“Love them! I used to rip all my tights because I have very pointy nails but NOT ANYMORE! Absolutely worth it. I was wasting money throwing away my other tights after 2-3 wears. I’ve purchased 7 pairs of these and I’m never going back! I wear them literally everyday. They are amazing.” — Jennifer Taylor
“100% worth it. These are game changers. They look like pantyhose but feel like you’re wearing breathable and comfortable tights. They stay in place, the crotch does not sag and the tummy band is very comfortable. I never write reviews but these tights are amazing.” — Triane Tambay
“I am FINALLY on my second pair of these. I am a musician who incorporates drag into my performances, and I have been wearing my Sheertex tights for every show for a year. Jumping around on stage, loading in heavy gear, several tours, hot festivals... You name it, these tights have been through it, honey. I finally got a couple of small holes in them and the inner thigh started to wear thin after 50+ wears. Considering I used to have to bring a new pair every night for touring and then throw them in the trash, I’m losing money not buying them. The waistband is also perfect and doesn’t move. I’ve played 3 hour sets in these suckers under hot lights holding a guitar and dancing around like an idiot, and they’re still good to go, no slipping. 15/10 best tights I’ve ever worn.” — bonnie ankeny