You’re likely spending a lot more time in or around your bed these days, so it should at least be comfortable after a long day of working from home or when you’re binge-watching a new Netflix show.
If you’re looking to make your bed a place where sweet dreams are had, you’re in luck. Memorial Day weekend is here, and there are a plenty of deals happening.
From mattress deals that’ll make you rest easy to deals on furniture and appliances that’ll be home runs, we’ve found lots of Memorial Day sales that are already live.
Of course, we went out searching for the best Memorial Day weekend deals on sheets, bedding and pillows, too, so you don’t have to. We’ve rounded them up below.
So far, the best sitewide sales we’ve seen are from Allswell, which is offering 20% off bedding, bath and spa with code MEM20, and Brooklinen, which has 15% off sitewide with code WKND15.
Check out the best Memorial Day 2020 sales on sheets, bedding and pillows that are happening now:
Get an extra 15% off at Allmodern’s Memorial Day Clearance.
Take 20% off bedding, bath and spa with code MEM20.
You can get an additional 50% off sale throw blankets, pillows and duvet covers.
Take 20% off sitewide using code MDW20 and get two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress or bundle purchase.
For Memorial Day, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering 25% off select bedding.
You can get an extra 15% off select items and free shipping during Birch Lane’s Memorial Day Sale with code SWEET.
Bloomingdale’s offering up to 50% off full-price items for Memorial Day.
Get 15% off sitewide with code WKND15 from now through May 27.
Brooklyn Bedding’s offering 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25.
If you spend $100 or more, you can get $25 off with code MEMORIAL25 until May 26.
For Memorial Day, Floyd is offering up to $125 your order with code SUNSHINE.
Take 30% off sitewide and get two free pillows with code MEMDAY30.
You can get up to 65% off during the Memorial Day Clearance and an extra 15% off select styles with code SUMMER.
L.L. Bean has an entire home goods section on its site, including top-rated bedding. You can get 15% off your order with code SUNNY15.
Macy’s has lots of bed and bath items on sale for up to 60% off and up to an extra 20% off with code MEMDAY.
You can get a free mattress protector, sheets set and premium pillows with every mattress purchase for Memorial Day.
When you bundle your order with a luxury mattress, you can get 25% off.
We’ve spotted pillows and sheets on sale at Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale, with items now up to 60% off.
Get an extra 15% off select bedding and bath at Overstock’s Memorial Day Blowout.
You can get 20% off everything from May 22 to May 25.
You can get up to $200 off select sleep bundles that include pillows, sheets and a mattress protector.
This weekend, you can get free shipping and free chef’s towel set on orders over $250.
For Memorial Day, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 30% off sitewide savings.
During the Memorial Day Clearance, you can get up to 70% off bedding at Wayfair.
West Elm’s offering up to 40% off bedding now and up to 25% off orders with code SAVEMORE.