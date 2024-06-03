PoliticsTexascancer U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

"By God's grace, I will be back at full strength soon," the Texas Democrat wrote. "Please keep me and my family in your prayers."
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will occasionally be absent from Congress while she undergoes treatment, the lawmaker said in a statement on Sunday night.

“My adult life has been defined by my faith in God, my love for humanity and my commitment to public service,” Jackson Lee wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “As a member of Congress, I’ve been honored to be one of the leaders in the fight for justice and equality for all; especially the disadvantaged and the dispossessed.”

“Today, my fight is more personal, but I will approach it with the same faith and the same courage,” she continued.

Jackson Lee, 74, is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and was first elected to the House in 1994. She said that, while the “road ahead will not be easy,” she is confident in the treatment plan developed by her doctors.

She previously had breast cancer, but fully recovered in 2012.

The lawmaker said her treatment will cause her to miss some sessions, but she plans to work with congressional leadership to ensure she is present for votes that are “critical for the prosperity and security of the American people.”

“By God’s grace, I will be back at full strength soon,” Jackson Lee wrote. “Please keep me and my family in your prayers as you have always done. Know that you will remain in mine.”

