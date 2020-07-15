Sheldon Riley Unveils A Helluva Voice On 'America's Got Talent'

Sheldon Riley had the drama and attitude to start ― and the voice to finish ― on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday. (Watch his full performance below.)

Amid a mix of auditions from home and in a near-empty auditorium, the veil-wearing Riley made his entrance onto the “AGT” stage by ignoring judge Simon Cowell’s questions and turning his back to all of the panelists.

He then turned around and began singing Billie Eilish’s “idontwannabeyouanymore.” By the time he turned it up on the “if tear drops could be bottled” lyric, it was clear the hopeful had the chops.

Riley said afterward he “always shied away from big things like this.” But that’s not entirely true. The singer was a finalist on “The Voice Australia” and also appeared as a member of a band on “The X Factor Australia.”

He said on “AGT” that he wanted to show little kids “if you just want to be authentically yourself, you can be.”

Cowell was impressed. “I like mysterious people,” he said. The famously tough judge and other panelists voted Riley into the next round.

