Shelter Dogs Pick Out Their Own Christmas Presents In Heart-Meltingly Cute Videos

Some animal rescue groups are making sure their dogs don’t miss out on holiday cheer.

LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta posted an adorable video on social media Monday showing several dogs acting like gleeful puppies as they selected wrapped or bagged presents under a tree, then tore them open to discover the toys or treats inside. As an extra-cute bonus, several of the dogs were wearing festive attire, including sweaters. At least one canine was outfitted with what appear to be plush antlers.

The presents were donated by volunteers at the nonprofit.

LifeLine Animal Project One dog enjoying his Christmas present.

Last week, a similar video from Ireland went viral, showing dogs at Dogs Trust Ireland’s Rehoming Center in Dublin joyfully choosing gifts from a selection that had been laid out in a line.

“As you will see, deciding on which toy was a big decision for some dogs,” the organization wrote.