Shelter Animals Named Ohio's Official State Pet And It's Purrfect

Here’s something sure to get tails wagging: Pets from shelters have been named Ohio’s official state pet.

Senate Bill 86, which went into effect last week, honored the animals with this designation in an effort “to raise public awareness.”

The Humane Society of the United States was among those cheering on the measure’s passage.

“This designation will help raise public awareness for shelter animals and the many shelters throughout Ohio which are full of wonderful, family-ready pets,” the society said in a statement obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Animal shelters and rescues always have a great selection of pets looking for new homes.”

Shelter pets officially become Ohio's state pet today! This will help raise public awareness for shelter animals & shelters throughout Ohio which are full of wonderful, family-ready pets. Visit your local shelter or @shelterpets today! https://t.co/OVnHCfLB1F pic.twitter.com/CPdxJwWf4W — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) March 20, 2019

The move follows similar distinctions made in Colorado, California, Georgia, Illinois and Tennessee. Texas and Oregon are considering similar resolutions, the Humane Society said.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.5 million companion animals are sent to shelters across the country each year. Of those animals, roughly 1.5 million will be euthanized and 3.5 million will be adopted.