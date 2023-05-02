What's Hot

11 Tops From Amazon That Reviewers Say You Need For Your Workouts

A Woman's Orgasm — Or Was It? — Stole The Show At LA Philharmonic

Loneliness Poses Risks As Deadly As Smoking, Surgeon General Warns

Muslim New Jersey Mayor Says He Was Denied Entry To White House Eid Al-Fitr Event

House Republicans’ Budget Bill Doesn’t Spare Veterans. Democrats Are Making Them Regret It.

Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Convicted Of Aiding George Floyd’s Killing

Amazon Is Having A Huge Pet Day Sale, And These Are The Can’t-Miss Deals

Biden Says U.S. Is Working To Bring Evan Gershkovich Home

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Reunite At 2023 Met Gala And 2022 Vibes Are Strong

Opinion: With What We Know, Why Are We So Obsessed With The Royal Family?

Closed-Door UN Meeting Stokes Fears Of Taliban Recognition

Bam Margera 'Is Dying' From Substance Abuse, Brother Says

PoliticsMarijuanaOregonshemia fagan

Oregon Secretary Of State Resigns After Marijuana Consulting Work Revealed

Shemia Fagan's marijuana consulting job paid $10,000 per month, with bonuses three times that amount if she helped the company get licensed in other states.
Andrew Selsky
|

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation on Tuesday amid sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly-paid consultant to a marijuana business.

Fagan, a Democrat, apologized on Monday for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes, but indicated she intended to serve the remaining two years of her term. making the situation worse: Fagan worked for two months as a paid consultant for an affiliate of the company, La Mota, while her office was wrapping up an audit of Oregon’s pot regulator, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

Fagan said she recused herself from the audit, but it was too much for politicians across the political spectrum to swallow. Republicans demanded she resign.

Fagan’s consulting job paid $10,000 per month, with bonuses three times that amount if she helped the company get licensed in other states. She announced on Monday that she quit that job, and on Tuesday bowed to pressure to leave her elected office too.

“It is clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the Secretary of State’s office,” Fagan said.

Fagan, pictured here in 2022, apologized Monday, May 1, 2023, for taking a job as a $10,000-per-month consultant for a marijuana company, part of an industry that her office just audited, and said she exercised "poor judgment."
Fagan, pictured here in 2022, apologized Monday, May 1, 2023, for taking a job as a $10,000-per-month consultant for a marijuana company, part of an industry that her office just audited, and said she exercised "poor judgment."
AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Gov. Tina Kotek, also a Democrat, said she supported Fagan’s decision.

“It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust,” Kotek said.

Democratic leaders in the Legislature, where Fagan had served before being elected in 2020 to the state’s second-highest office, issued a joint statement minutes after Fagan announced her resignation, saying she needed to go.

“Secretary of State Fagan’s severe lapses of judgment eroded trust with the people of Oregon, including legislators who depend on the work of the Audits Division for vital information on public policy,” said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, Senate President Rob Wagner, House Majority Leader Julie Fahey and Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber.

“This breach of trust became too wide for her to bridge. Her decision to resign will allow the state to move on and rebuild trust,” they said.

In a virtual press conference Monday, Fagan apologized for taking the outside job and attributed it to “poor judgment.”

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community