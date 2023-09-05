LOADING ERROR LOADING

Shenae Grimes-Beech knows a thing or two about aging in the public eye.

The “90210” actor sent a message via Instagram last week to people who find it necessary to comment that she’s “aged terribly” whenever she posts “a nostalgic clip from my past life as a TEEN actor.”

“Thing is … I’m just … aging. I’m nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!” Grimes-Beech wrote in her post, alongside a video of her explaining the same message to her followers.

The actor said she knows “how easy it is to lose grip on reality and judge yourself harshly when you’re inundated with images of seemingly effortless ‘perfection’ every day.”

Shenae Grimes-Beech attends the together1heart launch party on June 25, 2016, in Los Angeles. David Livingston via Getty Images

She added that she is “100% for a bit of Botox or filler or whatever it is you choose to do to feel confident in your skin” and explained that she’s “been debating a boob job big time since breastfeeding two children.”

“That said, I think transparency when it comes to beauty standards is more important right now than ever before,” the “DeGrassi” entertainer continued. “I have so much respect and admiration for the badass, beautiful women I follow that open up about these topics, whether you choose to age naturally or with a little help from your friends.”

Grimes-Beech is one of a handful of celebrities in Hollywood who have been open about their experience of getting older in the spotlight.

Former “Family Ties” star Justine Bateman realized people had a lot of opinions about her aging when she went to Google her name while researching something when she was in her early 40s.

“I put in my name, Googled my name ― Justine Bateman ― and then the autocomplete came up, which was ‘looks old.’” Bateman, now 57, said in an interview with “60 Minutes Australia” earlier this year.

“I was like, ‘What?’ And I looked at the pictures that they had as evidence, and I couldn’t see what they were talking about,” she said, adding that she doesn’t “give a shit” about what people think.

