Shepard Smith Fact-Checks Tucker Carlson On Live TV About White Nationalism

Daytime news anchor Shepard Smith made it clear Wednesday on his show that white nationalism is an “unmistakable” problem.

Smith didn’t mention Carlson by name, but his words seemed directed at the fellow network personality.

“White nationalism is without question a serious problem in America,” Smith said.

Smith was offering a recap of comments by former Vice President Joe Biden, who rebuked President Donald Trump for racist rhetoric.

“In both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” Biden said.

Smith summed up Biden’s speech as noting “the unmistakable rise of white nationalism and white racism in America.”

Then, in direct contrast to Carlson’s comments, Smith said Biden was “calling us to our better souls, to recognize that white nationalism is real, that white nationalism is on the rise, that white nationalism is without question a very serious problem in America and beating down those who would help facilitate it and encourage it.”

Carlson hours later announced he was taking a vacation as calls to fire him trended on social media.

Shepard Smith strikes a drastically different tone to colleague Tucker Carlson, commenting on the "unmistakable rise of white nationalism and white racism in America" pic.twitter.com/bebmmFco28 — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) August 7, 2019