Shepard Smith Fact-Checks Trump On Mueller Report Exoneration: 'Not True.'

Fox News host Shepard Smith coldly fact-checked President Donald Trump’s claim, again, that he was cleared of collusion and obstruction of justice in Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“It is not true,” Smith said flatly after playing a short video clip of Trump on Friday claiming that the former special counsel’s report “said no collusion — and it said effectively no obstruction.”

As for collusion, “as analyzed by a group at the NYU law school ... and detailed in the Mueller report itself, the redacted Mueller report documents 14 separate activities that show strong evidence of collusion,” Smith stated. Instances in the report demonstrate that Trump campaign associates “encouraged or gave support to the Russia-WikiLeaks election interference activities.”

The Mueller report stated that it did “not establish” that the Trump campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government. But the report also detailed multiple interactions between campaign members and Russians. It found in addition that the Russian government “interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion” in efforts to get Trump elected because it believed his presidency would benefit the Kremlin.

As for obstruction, Mueller said he “did not set out to indict the president because of his belief that doing so would go against” Department of Justice guidelines, Smith reported. “But he did document 10 instances of President Trump possibly obstructing justice and listed them in detail in his report. Any action on those instances could be taken up by the Congress while the president is still in office — or by the courts after his term is complete.”

Mueller was scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees next week, but his appearance was delayed Friday until July 24. He will appear then “for an extended period of time,” according to House leaders.

Check out Smith’s takedown in the video up top. The section on fact-checking Trump begins at 32:12.