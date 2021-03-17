A Georgia sheriff’s commander was widely criticized Wednesday after he seemed to provide an excuse for the man arrested in the shooting deaths of eight people at three massage spas near Atlanta.
During a news conference the day after the killings, Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office told reporters that suspected shooter Robert Aaron Long, 21, told investigators he has “sexual addiction” issues and targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”
“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department.
Considering the death toll, which included six Asians, many people on Twitter called out Baker for his choice of words.
Some people pointed out that there are better ways to deal with a “really bad day” than multiple shootings.
Baker did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
You can see the press conference below.