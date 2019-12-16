Sheriff's Deputy Fired After Body-Slamming Middle Schooler

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been fired after video emerged of him body-slamming a middle school student, the department confirmed with a local news station Monday.

Vance County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Goolsby told CBS 17 News that the unidentified deputy, who was employed as school resource officer at Vance County Middle School in Henderson, was no longer employed with the department.

Sheriff Curtis Brame did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Monday’s development follows reports on Sunday that the sheriff’s office put the deputy on paid administrative leave following the incident, which came to light after Vance County Schools filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office on Friday.

In surveillance video of the ordeal, the deputy is seen picking up the child, only described as being under the age of 12, and slamming him to the ground twice before dragging him down the hallway.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina condemned the incident, saying officers employed at schools too often use physical force and escalate situations with students.

“The disturbing and appalling use of force at Vance County Middle School should never have been used against a child,” Irena Como, the group’s acting legal director, said in a statement. “This type of heartbreaking incident is all too common as educators increasingly rely on law enforcement to handle routine disciplinary issues, especially with children of color and children with disabilities.”

RELATED COVERAGE Video Shows Deputy Body-Slamming Child To Ground Twice At Middle School