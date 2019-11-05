Sen. Sherrod Brown: Most Republicans Privately Admit Trump Is Racist, Misogynistic

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on Monday revealed his biggest disappointment during his 13 years in the Senate has been seeing his current GOP colleagues continue to embolden President Donald Trump.

“They will not look good in history,” Brown told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“Most Republicans senators, when you talk to them individually, quietly, will acknowledge that Trump is a racist,” said Brown. “They’ll acknowledge that Trump is a misogynist, they’ll acknowledge he has trouble telling the truth.”

“They know he doesn’t do his homework,” he continued. “They wonder about his relationship with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin because almost all of Trump’s foreign policy actions frankly are good for the Russians, and not always good for us, including withholding aid to Ukraine, including pulling out the troops so that the Turks attack, that was good for Russia, it was good for ISIS, it was good for Iran, but it wasn’t good for the U.S. and it wasn’t good for Israel, clearly.”

Colbert asked Brown if Republicans also privately admitted that they knew Trump’s July telephone call with Ukraine’s President ― in which he allegedly pressured him to dig up dirt on his potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden - was wrong.

“I’ve not heard any talk about that because they know that one puts them in real trouble if they acknowledge that publicly,” Brown replied.

Republican senators will not “go down as profiles in courage,” he said, later adding that he would “absolutely” vote for Trump’s impeachment if we’re still in Congress. “He did things even Richard Nixon never did.”

Check out the interview here: