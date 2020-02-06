GOP Senators Privately Admit Trump Is Unfit For Office, Sherrod Brown Says

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) again lifted the lid on what many of his Republican colleagues in the Senate say about President Donald Trump in private in a column published by The New York Times on Wednesday.

Brown suggested the fear of invoking Trump’s wrath was the motivating factor in the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal of the president on impeachment charges over the Ukraine scandal.

“In private, many of my colleagues agree that the president is reckless and unfit,” he wrote. “They admit his lies. And they acknowledge what he did was wrong. They know this president has done things Richard Nixon never did. And they know that more damning evidence is likely to come out.”

Brown warned, however, that “history does not look kindly on politicians who cannot fathom a fate worse than losing an upcoming election.”

In November, Brown told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that most Republican senators acknowledged in private that Trump is a racist and misogynist who has trouble telling the truth.

“They know he doesn’t do his homework,” Brown said at the time. “They wonder about his relationship with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin because almost all of Trump’s foreign policy actions frankly are good for the Russians, and not always good for us.”

Read Sen. Brown’s full column here and watch his interview with Colbert below: