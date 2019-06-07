Sheryl Crow Believes Women Should Be 'In Charge Of Our Own Bodies'

Sheryl Crow believes women should have the power to choose what to do with their own bodies.

“It’s not up to the government to decide what women do with their bodies,” the iconic singer said Wednesday on the red carpet for the CMT Music Awards. “We should have the opportunity to be in charge of our own bodies.”

Crow said the recent abortion bans in states like Georgia, Alabama and her home state of Missouri are simply “wrong,” adding that “everyone is pro-life” including people who get abortions.

“Particularly in the state of Missouri as well as, I believe it’s Alabama, I think there’s only two women in the entire ... House of Representatives that are making the decisions,” she added. “So I feel like it’s wrong and I have always felt like the government needs to stay out of that.”

Planned Parenthood recently declared a state of emergency amid the sweeping anti-abortion restrictions implemented in several states across the country. In 2019 alone, 11 states have passed extreme anti-abortion restrictions or bans. Alabama passed by far the most extreme legislation last month, banning all abortions from the time a person knows they’re pregnant and providing no exceptions for rape or incest.

The United Nations commissioner of human rights recently said the U.S. is in “crisis” and likened the recent abortion laws to “torture.” “It’s an assault on truth, science and universal values and norms,” commissioner Kate Gilmore said on Wednesday.

Other stars who have spoken out against the anti-abortion restrictions include actresses Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain, Ashley Judd, Alyssa Milano, Laverne Cox and Lena Waithe.