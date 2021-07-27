Sheryl Sandberg Supports Amanda Kloots Dating Again After Losing Husband Nick Cordero

Sandberg, who lost her husband Dave Goldberg in 2015, noted that it’s a “terrible club” to be in and stressed that those who have lost spouses often “feel like we’re going to be alone forever.”

“When you get married, when you make a commitment to a partner, you look out into the future and you think you’re going to be with that person. And then when that person is taken from you, whether it’s long and slow or suddenly, that fear goes on,” she said.