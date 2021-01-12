Sheryl Sandberg Slammed For Saying Capitol Riot Was Not 'Largely' Planned On Facebook

Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg was lambasted on social media on Monday after she claimed that last week’s Capitol insurrection was not “largely organized” on Facebook, but on other platforms “that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency.”

In a livestream interview with Reuters posted Monday, the Facebook chief operating officer talked about President Donald Trump’s involvement with Facebook, his subsequent ban from the platform, and the proliferation of his rhetoric on the platform. When asked whether Facebook could have done more to prevent the Capitol riot, Sandberg said:

We again took down QAnon, Proud Boys, Stop the Steal, anything that was talking about possible violence last week. Our enforcement is never perfect, so I’m sure there were still things on Facebook. I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency.

Sandberg was acknowledging Facebook’s announcement on Monday that it would be removing content that included the phrase “stop the steal” from Facebook and Instagram, which it owns, in an effort to combat misinformation.

“We began preparing for Inauguration Day last year. But our planning took on new urgency after last week’s violence in Washington, D.C., and we are treating the next two weeks as a major civic event,” it wrote in a company blog post.

Sandberg added in her interview with Reuters that “it may take some time to scale up our enforcement of this new step.”

As of Monday night, Facebook was still suggesting Inauguration Day events hosted by the same groups that were behind the insurrection at the Capitol last week.

Facebook is still suggesting events hosted by the same pages/groups that organized the January 6th insurrection, on Inauguration Day. https://t.co/X0G9iHWN7o pic.twitter.com/1QOlbjwRER — Josh Russell (@josh_emerson) January 11, 2021

Additionally, the platform has been implored to “undertake reasonable measures” to retain any content connected to the insurrection in preparation for future legal action. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter dated Friday, saying: “The texts, videos and pictures posted to your platforms ― and associated meta-data, cloud backups and subscriber information ― are critical evidence in helping to bring these rioters to justice. The United States Capitol is now a crime scene.”

Sandberg’s remarks were met with much criticism on social media and beyond.

Misinformation watchdog Media Matters for America pushed back on Sandberg’s suggestion that Facebook’s role was smaller than it was and said her rhetoric was “designed to deflect attention from Facebook and shift the blame to other platforms like Parler.” Parler is a right-wing social media network that was removed from the Apple and Google app stores last week and blocked from using Amazon’s hosting services on Monday.

Media Matters “identified at least 70 active Facebook groups that were either named for or affiliated with ‘Stop the Steal’ that Facebook could have taken action against long before today.” Of the 70 groups the watchdog found, 46 of them were private.

A spokesperson for Sandberg declined to comment for this story.

On Twitter, people called out Sandberg for not taking responsibility and even accused her of lying.

There is overwhelming evidence the military in Myanmar used Facebook as a tool to gin up support for ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims. The idea FB’s ‘standards’ and ‘transparency’ keeps Americans safe from online plots is insulting and a lie.https://t.co/RUPQXl2SRL https://t.co/nLhL9l9EcC — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 12, 2021

I am watching future riots being organized on their platform right now. https://t.co/GsaSDgxImL — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) January 11, 2021

The lying comes so easy https://t.co/en2Ic27uix — Dorsey Shaw (@dorseyshaw) January 12, 2021

I've for a long time thought that Facebook didn't have the ability or the will to control the runaway train they've created. And, from the below, it also appears they'd rather lie and opportunistically ban Donald Trump than confront reality. Anything to avoid regulation. https://t.co/dHrHPqCF1d — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) January 12, 2021

Sheryl Sandberg is a liar. https://t.co/nsoEBQ2bSk — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) January 12, 2021

Terrorist attacks against our democracy are being organized on Facebook right now. https://t.co/knqqrzK4ip — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) January 12, 2021