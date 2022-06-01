Sheryl Sandberg Is Leaving Facebook

After a tumultuous decade in the executive suite, Meta (née Facebook) COO Sheryl Sandberg is leaving the company.

The move signals a massive internal power shift at Meta. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s top lieutenant dating back to 2008, Sandberg oversaw a significant portion of the company’s sprawling ― and scandal-prone ― daily operations.

Sandberg’s departure coincides with Meta seeking to reposition itself as a pioneer of what Zuckerberg describes as the “metaverse,” a nascent and somewhat ill-defined virtual reality push. (Critics argue that the rebrand has more to do with rehabbing the company’s well-earned and terrible public image.)

To that end, the new name will become official on June 9, when its stock ticker is scheduled to switch over from “FB” to “META.”