Sheryl Underwood Reflects On Heated Sharon Osbourne Encounter: 'I Slept Well'

Sheryl Underwood has opened up about how she felt after Sharon Osbourne, her co-host of “The Talk,” shouted at her during a discussion last week about Piers Morgan’s relentless attacks on Meghan Markle.

The comedian was “relieved” after the whole ordeal, she said Saturday on an episode of her podcast, “The World According to Sheryl.”

“I got a good night’s sleep. I slept well because I didn’t do anything to anybody,” she said. “And I was a good friend, no matter what came toward me, I was a good friend.”

During an episode of “The Talk” last week, Underwood questioned Osbourne about tweeting her support for Morgan, who publicly cast doubt on things the Duchess of Sussex said during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. During that interview, Meghan talked about her experiences dealing with racism, and she revealed she had contemplated suicide.

“What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears that you give validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist?” Underwood asked Osbourne.

The conversation quickly took a turn when an inflamed Osbourne demanded Underwood “educate” her on how Morgan’s dismissal of Meghan’s experiences — and his longstanding fixation with her ― could be considered racist. (See parts of the segment below.)

In the podcast episode released Saturday, Underwood also pointed out that she had attempted to explain the differences between covert and overt racism to Osbourne.

She then discussed what it was like on set shortly after the heated exchange.

“The vibe for me was, this was already forgiven and over as soon as it was said,” she said. “As soon as the yelling and the screaming happened, it was already forgiven and over.”

“I don’t know what’s in Sharon’s heart, I don’t know what she’s feeling,” Underwood said later. “The only feelings I can control ... are my own.”

Underwood said Osbourne approached her to talk after their on-air interaction, but that they “squashed it.”

Osbourne told “Entertainment Tonight” on Tuesday that she felt blindsided when Underwood questioned her about Morgan and that she felt she was “set up.” She told ET she loved Underwood and had apologized to her, but that “she has not gotten back.”

“I should never have dismissed her feelings on national TV, ever,” Osbourne added.

Earlier this week, journalist Yashar Ali reported that Osbourne had been accused of making racist and homophobic comments about her former colleagues. She has denied these allegations.

CBS put “The Talk” on a brief hiatus after Osbourne and Underwood’s exchange about Morgan. The network told Deadline on Tuesday that it had extended the hiatus until next week and that it was investigating “important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk.’”