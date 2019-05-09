Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” is returning to Netflix later this month. The trailer for the second season dropped on Thursday.

The teaser opens with the show’s main character, artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise), announcing her ambitious goals for the summer.

“My envision for the summer is to create like I’ve never created, to be the best partner to my partner that I can be, to get that ‘shmoney,’” she says, before adding, “To longer summers!”

The series, based on Lee’s 1986 film of the same name, follows Darling as she balances her art career goals and more than one lover. The series premiered on Netflix in 2017.

Anthony Ramos, who plays one of Darling’s love interests, Mars Blackmon, told Variety last year that working with Lee on the series is a “dream.”

“Being from Brooklyn, he’s like the man out here — he’s like the dude that really put us on the map as far as films are concerned and really gave Brooklyn to the world through film, showed what Brooklyn is and who Brooklyn is,” the “Hamilton” star said.