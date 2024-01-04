Shia LaBeouf Confirmed Into Catholic Church

Shia LaBeouf has officially joined the Catholic Church — and might become a deacon.
The “Transformers” star, who was reportedly confirmed Sunday by Bishop Robert Barron, was celebrated Tuesday in a Facebook post by the Capuchin Franciscans’ Western American Province. LaBeouf was shown smiling alongside robed friars, who were “overjoyed” at his decision.
“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation! The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey,” the post said.
Elsewhere, the post went on to say that LaBeouf’s decision to join the church “is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values.”
“As Capuchin Franciscans, we believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life. We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey.”
LaBeouf was born to a Christian father and Jewish mother; he was both baptized as a child and had a bar mitzvah at 13. In a 2022 interview, LaBeouf told Bishop Barron his Jewish faith “felt fake” because he never properly “invested” in it and was largely committed to the teachings because his grandmother wanted him to.
He reportedly converted to Catholicism after starring in the titular role of Abel Ferrara’s 2020 film, “Padre Pio.” The eponymous Capuchin friar, who is venerated as a saint, was purportedly marked by stigmata.
LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told the Catholic News Agency on Wednesday that the actor plans to become a deacon “sometime in the future.” Rodriguez, who starred as a friar in “Pio” and helped LaBeouf prepare for playing the Italian priest, said LaBeouf was inspired during production.
“He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way,” Rodriguez said.
In May 2023, LaBeouf told ChurchPOP he was enrolled in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and had seven months left to be confirmed into the church. His conversion in 2022, meanwhile, notably arrived after a string of harrowing allegations against him.
LaBeouf was accused in late 2020 by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, of “relentless abuse” that allegedly included sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. The actor told The New York Times at the time that he has “no excuses” for his alcoholism, “only rationalizations.”
“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he said.
LaBeouf’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2024.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.