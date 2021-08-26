Shia LaBeouf's 'Even Stevens' Sister Christy Carlson Romano Explains Why They Don't Speak

As their lives began to take separate paths after the show ended ― LaBeouf booked blockbuster after blockbuster, while she pursued a relatively normal college life ― Romano said she ultimately “felt a little jilted” by her experience.

“I was a bit salty. I felt like he had gotten a better agent, a better manager,” she said. “I was like, here he is making a big splash in Hollywood and here I am. I chose to go to college, and there’s consequences that come to that. There was definitely an undercurrent of regret, but also an undercurrent of, like, comparison. Sibling rivalry, if you will. I think over time, though, that really mellowed out for me.”

If they ever crossed paths today, Romano said there would still be an “undeniable bond” forged in the unique experience of child stardom that only few people share.

The actor previously opened up in a powerful 2019 Teen Vogue essay about her past struggle with depression, drinking and self-harm at the height of her fame, comparing LaBeouf’s more public struggles with substance abuse to her own private breakdown.