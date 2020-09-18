Fans Love Shia LaBeouf's Dedication To Playing High AF Jeff Spicoli

They say art imitates life, but sometimes life is art ― especially when life involves Shia LaBeouf portraying high-out-of-his-mind Jeff Spicoli in a virtual “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read.
Chaos ensued online after Sean Penn, who originated the role of Spicoli, wrangled Hollywood heavyweights for a virtual table read of the 1982 high school romcom. Penn brought LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Brad Pitt, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Jennifer Aniston, and Morgan Freeman to participate in the zany affair.
Notably, the Aniston and Pitt interactions set the internet aflame in their own right.
But it was LaBeouf, literally lighting up on camera, that sent even more people into a tizzy. From the start of the reading, LaBeouf had other members of the cast ― and viewers at home ― cackling on camera.
Fans couldn’t help but comment on LaBeouf’s “commitment” and “dedication” to the stoner-surfer persona of Spicoli. And Penn, based on his laughter and giddiness throughout LaBeouf’s performance, appears to agree the actor entirely aced it.
Also, this comment on LaBeouf nails where we’re at in 2020:
Anyway, you can watch the entire table read at the top. It’s about an hour long and well worth the time.