Fans Love Shia LaBeouf's Dedication To Playing High AF Jeff Spicoli

They say art imitates life, but sometimes life is art ― especially when life involves Shia LaBeouf portraying high-out-of-his-mind Jeff Spicoli in a virtual “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read.

Chaos ensued online after Sean Penn, who originated the role of Spicoli, wrangled Hollywood heavyweights for a virtual table read of the 1982 high school romcom. Penn brought LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Brad Pitt, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Jennifer Aniston, and Morgan Freeman to participate in the zany affair.

Notably, the Aniston and Pitt interactions set the internet aflame in their own right.

But it was LaBeouf, literally lighting up on camera, that sent even more people into a tizzy. From the start of the reading, LaBeouf had other members of the cast ― and viewers at home ― cackling on camera.

I THINK Shia LaBeouf is being all method actor - but I'm not sure! So extra!! 😂🤣 Get my new memoir! Link in my bio! Order "TMI: My Life In Scandal" from your favorite indie bookstores or directly at https://t.co/OmGlZO5obp pic.twitter.com/HtQnPZKXr4 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 18, 2020

Love for Shia Labeouf increasing by the second #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/WaB6J1D0Qy — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) September 18, 2020

Fans couldn’t help but comment on LaBeouf’s “commitment” and “dedication” to the stoner-surfer persona of Spicoli. And Penn, based on his laughter and giddiness throughout LaBeouf’s performance, appears to agree the actor entirely aced it.

Shia LaBeouf did not have to go as hard as he did as Jeff Spicoli in the #FastTimesLive table read. But boy did his commitment make him a total star of the show. He even had the original Spicoli Sean Penn in fits of laughter, as well as Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey. pic.twitter.com/yvExeHDaDk — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) September 18, 2020

During what is fast becoming a legendary table read for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", Amy Heckerling’s #80s masterpiece... Shia LaBeouf is taking dedication to his craft to an whole new level. #FemaleFilmmakerFriday pic.twitter.com/2akHSINSsB — Papaya Films (@PapayaFilms) September 18, 2020

When I tell you Shia LaBeouf was DEDICATED to this role. #FastTimesLive



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eTg1qtFL0s — Dani Kwateng (@danikwateng) September 18, 2020

Also, this comment on LaBeouf nails where we’re at in 2020:

Shia Labeouf is Friday Zoom meeting energy pic.twitter.com/POnfzXsrWh — Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) September 18, 2020

Anyway, you can watch the entire table read at the top. It’s about an hour long and well worth the time.