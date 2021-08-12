Shia LaBeouf To Play A Saint In First Acting Role Since FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations

Another ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf’s, Karolyn Pho, is also named in the suit as an alleged victim of physical abuse. Other women, including recording artist Sia, later came forward with accounts of the actor’s violent behavior.

Amid the fallout from the lawsuit, LaBeouf’s agency CAA dropped him from its roster and his attorney announced that the actor was seeking the “meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

In February, LaBeouf was reportedly living at an inpatient facility, with an unnamed source telling Variety that the actor’s “release will be dependent on his recovery.”

LaBeouf initially seemed to take responsibility for his actions, acknowledging that he had no excuse for what he described as his “alcoholism or aggression.”

But in response to FKA Twigs’ lawsuit, his lawyers said the actor “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation” made against him.