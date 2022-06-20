Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dances To Doja Cat In Viral Studio Clip

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has solid dance moves to go with her celebrity genes. (Watch the video below.)

The 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shows them off in a viral video of several dancers at Millennium Dance Complex performing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” from the new movie “Elvis.”

The teen, wearing a Beatles T-shirt, nails the fast-paced hip-hop moves in the clip, posted recently by choreographer Hamilton Evans.

Jolie-Pitt is one of six children shared by the two famous actors, who are still locked in legal battles after their 2019 divorce.

Millennium bills itself as “Hollywood’s hottest dance studio” and “the premiere studio of the commercial dance world.” The likes of Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez have appeared there, Today.com reported.

Jolie-Pitt has a few movie credits ― as the voice of Shuai Shuai in 2016’s “Kung Fu Panda 3” and as a baby in her dad’s 2008 movie “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” according to IMDb.

But perhaps her entertainment calling is dance. An unnamed “insider” told Us Weekly that Mom and Dad “are both very proud” of her dancing but not “pushing” it on her.

Fast-forward to 2:30 for Jolie-Pitt’s performance: