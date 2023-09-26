Watch Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Spew Ugly Trash Talk At Oregon Before 42-6 Loss

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ son Shilo is shown obscenely taunting the University of Oregon players right before the widely hyped Buffaloes got spanked by the Ducks, 42-6. (Watch the video below.)

In a clip of highlights posted by Oregon on Monday, the younger Sanders had a last-minute warning for the Ducks during warmups.

“I’ll beat the fuck out of everyone of y’all and your coach,” he yelled at the opposition. “Why y’all so little?”

An Oregon assistant then exhorts his players that the remark “doesn’t deserve your attention.”

The message seemed to adhere to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s attitude before the top 20 clash. He accused the swaggering Buffaloes of “fighting for clicks” and, in his pregame pep talk, urged his players to let their aggression do the communicating. “Today, we talk with our pads. When they talk, you don’t say shit. You don’t say shit! You talk with these!” Lanning said.

The Buffaloes, who went from national laughingstock to national conversation under the transfer-collecting Deion Sanders, were no match for the Ducks.

At least Coach Prime, Deion Sanders’ nickname, told it like it was after the loss. “A good, old-fashioned butt-kicking,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said of the game. “No excuses.”

Sanders’ other son on the team, the Heisman-hyped quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was sacked seven times.

While safety Shilo Sanders did have seven tackles, the game apparently took a physical toll on him.