Magician Shin Lim Is Even More Mind-Blowing On 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

The reigning "AGT" champ's card tricks come up aces as he advances to the finals.

Magician Shin Lim, the most recent winner of “America’s Got Talent,” wasn’t about to let viewers forget him.

The card-trick wizard returned to the same stage on Monday’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and delivered sleight-of-hand that could keep you up nights trying to figure out.

“As expected, mind-blowing,” judge Heidi Klum said afterward.

Cards disappeared, changed color and materialized out of nowhere. Then the performer truly amazed with his final few tricks ― one involving host Terry Crews.

Shin Lim advanced with Golden Buzzer-winning sand artist Kseniya Simonova, meaning he’ll have another chance to astound viewers.

Watch his performance, above.

