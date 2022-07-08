World News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated

The attack rocked the country, which has some of the world’s strongest gun laws.
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on Friday.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died Friday after he was shot while giving a campaign speech, according to Japan’s national broadcaster NHK. He was 67.

The police have arrested a suspect, 42-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, and officials said the police retrieved a gun from the scene.

Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, was in power for two terms — 2006 to 2007 and 2012 to 2020.

The attack rocked the country, which has some of the world’s strongest gun laws and is widely considered one of the safest places on the planet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

obituaryJapan shinzo abe

