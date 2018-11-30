Shiraz On The Shelf Is Perfect For Parents Who Are So Over Elf On The Shelf

Dena Blizzard/One Funny Mother Comedian and mom Dena Blizzard created "Shiraz on the Shelf."

Move over, Elf on the Shelf and Mensch on a Bench. There’s a new holiday craze in town that’s just for parents’ enjoyment.

Dena Blizzard, the comedian and mom behind “One Funny Mother,” has created Shiraz on the Shelf ― the perfect new tradition for wine-loving moms and dads. Shiraz on the Shelf is a kit featuring a special wine glass and Christmas booklet that’s sure to resonate with “the harried, under-appreciated moms out there who might need a little help to survive the holidays.”

All parents have to do is place their Shiraz on the Shelf wine glass somewhere at night and by morning, a magical being will have filled it with much-needed wine to fuel their holiday shopping, decorating, gift-wrapping, cookie-baking and more. (The magical wine-filling part seems unlikely, but perhaps a truly magical spouse could do the morning pours.)

Blizzard, who achieved viral fame with her Chardonnay Go and Target videos, wrote the accompanying Shiraz on the Shelf booklet, which features a cheeky Christmas poem about a tired mom tasked with doing everything around the house to prepare for the holidays.

Dena Blizzard/One Funny Mother "T'was ten days 'til Christmas and all through the home, not a creature was stirring just a mom all alone."

Dena Blizzard/One Funny Mother "Everyone was fast asleep, they didn't care one bit. They knew Mom would stay up late and finish all this shit."

Of course, a magical fairy arrives to fill her wine glass each night and makes the holiday stress all the more bearable.