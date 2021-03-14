Shirtless Harry Styles Opens 2021 Grammys Rocking Green Boa

Harry Styles kicked off the 2021 Grammy Awards on a high (watermelon sugar, to be exact) with a sultry rendition of his summertime smash hit.

Rocking a custom black leather Gucci suit and a green boa that would make the Grinch seethe with jealousy, Styles went sans shirt for the performance, putting his extensive array of tattoos on full display.

For his first time on the Grammys stage, the former One Direction singer put a new, slightly jazzier spin on his hit single “Watermelon Sugar.” He was joined by Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, who assisted the singer with a killer bass solo.

Making himself at home on the stage, Styles danced along with his leather-clad backup singers, throwing his boa to the side and beaming from the stage, as the next performer, Billie Eilish, watched on.

Styles is nominated for his first three Grammy Awards this year from his sophomore solo album “Fine Line,” including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video, which he lost to Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” earlier in the evening.

Styles’ sartorial choices have proved to be rather divisive in the past — his rumored girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, was one of many who came to his defense over the singer’s much-discussed Vogue cover. But he received only rave reviews for fans watching along at home, who praised his bold and playful look.

