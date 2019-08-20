Style & Beauty

How To Achieve Shiv Roy's Chic 'Succession' Style For Less

Shiv, played by Sarah Snook, always looks like a million bucks. You don't have to spend that much to look just as good.

If you’re still not watching HBO’s delicious family drama “Succession” and its too-close-to-home depiction of the digital media landscape, it’s time to start. Even if only for style inspiration.

Hear us out ― while the dysfunctional family drama is more focused on back-stabbing than blouses, its one female lead character is Shiv Roy, daughter of media tycoon Logan Roy. Played flawlessly by actress Sarah Snook, Shiv has emerged as sharp a dresser as she is a businesswoman. Man Repeller writer-at-large Edith Young recently hailed her as the “epitome of how I want to dress this fall,” and it’s easy to see why.

Luckily, Roy’s style is pretty easy to pull off and is easily available at an affordable price point. Her wardrobe is a wealth of ’70s-inspired style, rife with turtlenecks tucked into high-waisted slacks, silk blouses with pencil skirts and blazers and some combination of the above expertly layered with just a hint of an accessory like a gold chain or a silk scarf.

In fact, pretty much any of the pieces below can be worn together to achieve Shiv’s look. Alternatively, you could always throw on a giant sweater (see some Shiv-like options below) and take over your father’s company in cozy comfort.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck, $35
Everlane
Zara Funnel-Neck Sweater, $29.90
Zara
Madewell Fine-Ribbed Turtleneck Top, $39.99
Madewell
Club Monaco Helek Silk Shirt, $159.90
Club Monaco
& Other Stories Straight-Fit Silk Shirt, $99
& Other Stories
Everlane Kick-Crop Work Pant, $50
Everlane
A.L.C. Diego Pant, $158
A.L.C.
Madewell Silk Bandana, $24.50
Madewell
Urban Outfitters Vintage Silky Printed Scarf, $10
Urban Outfitters
Loft Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants, $69.50
Loft
Argent Elongated Coolmax Blazer, $328
Argent
H&M Double-Breasted Jacket, $49.99
H&M
Aritzia Billy Skirt, $88
Aritzia
Eloquii Tie-Waist Skirt, $64.95
Eloquii
Target Bi-Stretch Twill Pencil Skirt, $22.99
Target
Shiv Roy Succession Sweater
Fashionsuccession tv seriesSarah Snookshiv roy