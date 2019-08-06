Shocking Home Security Video Shows Pet Sitter Throwing Puppy To Ground

A couple in Victorville, California, were horrified when they got a motion alert from their home security camera that captured their pet sitter throwing their 10-month-old puppy to the floor.

Thankfully, Lucy the Labrador was not hurt, but her owners were heartbroken by the incident.

“The reason we use a pet sitter is because we love our pet and we don’t want to leave her unattended for very long because she is a baby,” Amanda Roy told ABC7. “So we trusted someone to come into our home and look after a pet that we consider a family member.”

According to ABC7, Lucy’s owners contacted Animal Control, which was investigating the incident.

The sitter was reportedly hired through the Rover app. Rover issued a statement on the incident.

“The activity depicted in this video is shocking and appalling. We have permanently deactivated this sitter from our platform and will continue to investigate. Any incident of this nature is extremely rare on our platform, and we take it very seriously. Additionally, we have offered to pay for any veterinary expenses that may have been incurred as a result of this incident. We have been assisting local law enforcement with their investigation and will continue to offer support.”