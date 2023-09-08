21 Shoes For Anyone Who Likes Walking But Hates Foot Pain

Popular items on this list:
(Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.)
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes that'll make you feel like you're truly walking on a cloud
They have a memory foam sockliner, stretchy mesh upper and Cloudfoam cushioning. Plus, you can slip these right on and off without tying and untying the laces! They're available in sizes 5–11 and in 25 colors/styles. This item is included in Prime Wardrobe
so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Former BuzzFeed editor Marquaysa Battle
is all about these sneakers: "I own a black pair of these and they're seriously one of the comfiest friggin' sneakers I've ever worn (the other is a pair of New Balance
) in my 29 years of life. The 'Cloudfoam' insole really does make it feel like your feet are walking on clouds. I thought that feeling might go away after several months of wear, but the sneakers remain fluffy and relaxing
. The sneakers were so comfortable that I started wearing them to the gym, to work, and even matching them with cute dresses for going-out looks. You'll probably want to order two pairs of these babies so you don't wear out a single pair after you fall in love. I bought my mom a pair as well."
Some Skechers walking shoes designed to revolutionize your walking experience
These have responsive cushioning, a rebound insole and a mesh fabric upper. They're available in sizes 5–13 in regular and wide widths and 23 colors.
Promising review:
"I have feet that are always in pain: bunions, hammer toe, and arthritis from prior breaks. These shoes are so comfortable, I bought them in three colors. When I am walking around in these shoes, the pain is hardly noticeable.
I highly recommend them." — Jeanine
Strappy pumps for anyone looking for a little extra height and style without sacrificing comfort
These LifeStride heels are designed with extra support, flexibility and cushioning so that every step is a breeze! They're available in sizes 5–11 in regular and wide widths and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"These shoes are some of the most comfortable heels I have ever purchased. I have heels that I paid over $100 for, but they aren't near as comfortable as these LifeStrides
. I've worn these shoes several times to events or out to dinner, but today I wore them to work for eight hours. I walk quite a bit at work, but these heels did not hurt my feet. I usually get pain in the balls of my feet, but these have just the right amount of cushion." — Joni R. Harris
A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots that are ultra-breathable and designed for long-lasting comfort
Plus, the advanced traction rubber soles will help keep things slip-free in case you're trekkin' through any rough terrain. They're available in sizes 5–12 in regular and wide widths and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable.
" — Louise M.
Slip-on mules that are surprisingly comfy and easy to walk in for those days when you need something a little dressier than a sneaker
They're available in sizes 5-12 and four colors.
Promising review:
"These are great shoes for work or going out. They look more expensive than they are and are very comfortable. I work in a city, so I do quite a bit of walking every day, and they’ve been fine, no blisters." — Megan D
Skechers Go Walk boat shoes made with lightweight, responsive cushioning reviewers swear by
They're available in sizes 5–12 in regular and wide widths and five colors.
Promising review:
"My second pair of this style. I wore my last pair in several countries, over many years, with lots of walking/light-mod hiking, and they held up great. But it was definitely time to replace them. They fit me perfectly, and when worn with no-show socks, I can walk for miles in them.
Cute with shorts, jeans, or casual skirts/dresses." —cheddo
Cushioned wedge sandals so unbelievably comfy, you'll wanna wear them year-round
They're available in sizes 5–11 in regular and wide widths and three colors.
Promising review:
"If you'd like to add three inches to your height without the dangers of toppling over, you've got to try these platform sandals! They're absurdly comfortable, soft, lightweight, and breathable. I've walked miles in these.
The open strap design visually elongates the length of the leg. Also, there are lots of colors to choose from! I've got three and counting." — CC Mac
Lightweight and breathable sneakers that go all out for comfort while looking chic and giving your outfit some minimalist vibes
The knit upper hugs your foot and stretches with it as you move, the ventilating insole keeps things dry while making you feel like you're walking on pillows and the pattern on the bottom of the sole is made from flexible grooves for extra grip to help avoid unexpected slips and falls. They're available in sizes 5–11 and in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"I cannot emphasize how much I love these shoes. Would I wear these shoes to work out? No. But I can walk for miles in these things — it is like walking on air.
They are so light and so comfortable, and they look interesting, and people comment on them often. I have worn them very frequently since I got them three months ago, and there is almost no wear to be seen. So, they are pretty hardy for the price they're at. Considering I've owned expensive Nikes, I'd go with these over my previous shoes. They are so similar in make and feel to the Nikes I've owned, but a much better price
— and as a minimalist, I enjoy that there is no visible branding!" — Samantha M.
Cute faux leather strappy pumps that are flexible, cushy, and way more comfortable and supportive than any heels you've ever known
They're available in sizes 5–11 in regular and wide widths and six colors.
Promising review:
"First let me say that I DO NOT wear heels!!! I needed a nice shoe for my Mom's memorial service. These were cute, so I figured I would give them a try. They are great!! I ordered it in a wide because of the narrow toe. They were really comfortable! Of course at the service, there was a lot of standing, which usually is painful in heels for me. But I have to tell you that I didn't have any pain! If you're looking for a cute, comfortable low/medium heel, you won't be disappointed!" — Dawn
A ballet flat with over 42,000 5-star ratings from shoppers whose happy feet love these
They're available in sizes 5–15 in regular and wide widths and in 19 colors.
Promising review:
"Ok so, on day one after just over eight hours and almost 19,000 steps on concrete, my feet are just now starting to hurt. These shoes are so cute and very comfortable.
They have the most support of any flat I have ever worn. I will be buying more in different colors! Great price, great shoes." — Amazon Customer
Vegan and sustainably-made all-purpose lace-up boots designed with versatility in mind
Thesus
is a mission-driven, Ontario, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes, and your feet! Their materials are 90% sustainable and traceable, and they're working toward 100%. This brand is all about the details, taking years to develop each collection, traveling the globe to seek out the best materials for the health of both people and the planet.
These are great for keeping your feet comfy, dry and cozy whether you're taking on city streets or hiking trails. They are available in EU sizes 36–46 and 11 colors.Promising review:
"Loooove them! Very neatly made, great quality, soft and comfy.
Have to mention customer service — they were super helpful, responsive and flexible in regards to shipping. Personally, I found it really interesting to follow the story of the boots being made — thanks for the updates! Overall, very happy 😊." — Dalia
Amazingly comfortable Dr. Scholl's shoes reviewers say are great vacay companions if you're gonna be doing a whole lotta walking
Plus, they're easy to slip on and off at the airport, making TSA a breeze! They're available in sizes 5–11 in regular and wide widths and in 21 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"Amazing shoe. Very comfortable. I wore all week at Disney, and we walked a minimum of 20,000 steps or 10 miles per day for seven days! They were brand new, and I didn’t even break them in!
Best shoes I’ve ever purchased. I will probably be getting another pair!" — Vogler - Mezick
Steve Madden sandals that somehow manage to be comfy to walk in despite having no arch support
Maybe don't plan on hiking for hours in these, but they're great for everyday walking around when you wanna let your toes get a lil' fresh air. They're available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"I love these sandals! Steve Madden
is always a guarantee, which is why I have been a loyal customer for the past 15 years! I recently bought these sandals for my honeymoon in the Riviera Maya. Didn't even bother to break them in beforehand. I can honestly say they are very COMFORTABLE! I walked around everywhere, and, although they have no arch support, my feet didn't hurt at all. No blisters either. Highly recommend! Will continue to be a loyal customer of Steve Madden." — Vania
Slip-on Olukai sneakers ingeniously designed with a drop-in heel, so you can slide your feet right over the foldable back
They're convenient to slip into when you're in a hurry. Plus, they're ultra-breathable and made to be super cushy and supportive so your easiest shoe can also be your comfiest! They're available in sizes 5–12 and 8 styles.
Promising review:
"I never (NEVER) buy shoes online because I am extremely finicky about fit and comfort. The few times I have done it, I have been disappointed and either returned the shoes, or taken my lumps by keeping a pair I only wear once. After reading the reviews, I gave these a try and THEY ARE AWESOME. They were comfortable and wearable immediately
with socks, and with just a little break-in period (one day), they are also comfortable without socks, which is good, because they look way more hip that way. The mesh upper is cool and breathable, the footbed is snuggly, but not wobbly, and my arches are happy. The big test for me is whether I can wear them all day and then hop out of bed the next morning without plantar fasciitis pain. I typically use Superfeet insoles
in my other shoes to manage this. These shoes passed the test, which makes me very happy! Time will tell how long the insoles will hold up, but for now I am a very happy customer and I will be wearing the heck out of them this summer." — Stacey Burzumato
A pair of pumps loved by reviewers who usually hate wearing heels
These are adored because 1) they look taller than they feel — making them much easier to walk in, 2) they're designed with soft cushioning that makes them feel almost as comfy as sneaks, and 3) they don't make that loud click-clack sound that alerts everyone to your arrival when you're still way down the hall. They're available in sizes 5–12, in narrow, regular, wide and extra-wide widths in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I am not a big heels person — I work a professional job and attend a lot of meetings and do a lot of walking. I typically stick to flats or shorter heels when absolutely necessary. I love the way heels look, but never seem to find them comfortable enough to endure all day. I ordered these LifeStride Parigi pumps and several other heels at the same time, but these were the CLEAR winner. They are so comfortable!!!
I only really intended to wear them for one occasion, but they are so comfortable and stylish that I've worn them several days already." — Erin D.
Embroidered floral high tops reviewers love for everything from days spent shopping to hiking trips
Bangs Shoes
is a mission-driven small biz that creates ethically made, high-quality canvas sneakers for your daily adventures. Their embroidered sneaks are super cute and every purchase helps to fund loans that invest in entrepreneurs around the globe. These are available in women's sizes 5–11.5 and men's sizes 3.5-10.Promising review:
"I LOVE these shoes. The embroidery is sturdy and has held up to many hikes already. I get compliments all the time on them!!" — alisha
Macarena Collection / Etsy
Some colorful, handmade huaraches that are as comfy as they are stunning!
Macarena Collection
is a Buena Park, California-based small business with all sorts of leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods. Get these from Macarena Collection
on Etsy in sizes 5–10.Promising review
: "I LOVE these shoes! I was greeted by the smell of sweet leather. I immediately put them on, and couldn’t believe how cute they were in person! I’m normally a size 6.5 and have a wider foot across the toes. I ordered the size 6 and they fit perfectly. I wore them all day and had no issues, no blisters, and no 'new shoe' uncomfortableness.
I would highly recommend!" — Memphis Market Co. David and Grace
Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Sneakers with a trendy street style vibe and lots of comfort to boot
They're available in sizes 5–12 and 15 styles.
Promising review:
"I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned.
They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat, and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill.
" — SBoo
A pair of timeless block heel mules designed specifically for a day spent on your feet
Ma’am Shoes
is a woman-owned small biz creating staple shoes that are built to last and, most importantly, are comfortable enough to see you through your busy day. They use environmentally responsible packaging and work exclusively with local LA-based manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions. Get them from Ma’am Shoes in sizes 4.5–11 and in five colors.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy
has to say about these:
"Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear.
So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*"
A pair of versatile Dansko clogs that go nicely with a variety of outfits and have a memory foam footbed
They're available in sizes 5.5–12 and two colors.
Promising review:
"These are so comfortable, so stylish and so quiet for clog-type shoes!
I have tried other more expensive clog-type nursing shoes, and they do not come close to the comfort of Dansko shoes! I love them!!!" — Kate
And finally, a pair of colorblock sneakers
Domo Ink
is Black woman-owned small business based in Jurupa Valley, California! These include a removable insole pad for extra comfort, provide arch support to help you walk without soreness and are made with breathable mesh fabric to keep sweat and odors at bay. They're available in women's sizes 5–12/men's 7-12.5. Promising review:
"These shoes are well-made and comfortable. The colors are just like the picture. These are perfect warm-weather shoes!" — Kathryn Lindrose