21 Shoes For Anyone Who Likes Walking But Hates Foot Pain

Slip-on Olukai sneakers ingeniously designed with a drop-in heel, so you can slide your feet right over the foldable back

They're convenient to slip into when you're in a hurry. Plus, they're ultra-breathable and made to be super cushy and supportive so your easiest shoe can also be your comfiest! They're available in sizes 5–12 and 8 styles."I never (NEVER) buy shoes online because I am extremely finicky about fit and comfort. The few times I have done it, I have been disappointed and either returned the shoes, or taken my lumps by keeping a pair I only wear once. After reading the reviews, I gave these a try and THEY ARE AWESOME. They werewith socks, and with just a little break-in period (one day), they are also comfortable without socks, which is good, because they look way more hip that way. The mesh upper is cool and breathable, the footbed is snuggly, but not wobbly, and my arches are happy. The big test for me is whether I can wear them all day and then hop out of bed the next morning without plantar fasciitis pain. I typically use Superfeet insoles in my other shoes to manage this. These shoes passed the test, which makes me very happy! Time will tell how long the insoles will hold up, but for now I am a very happy customer and I will be wearing the heck out of them this summer." — Stacey Burzumato