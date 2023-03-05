24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Popular items from this list
Sleek slip-on sneakers with memory foam soles
Some reviewers say these shoes run big and recommend ordering a size down. Promising review:
"This is my second pair of shoes like this. They are comfortable with padding, easy to wear, durable, and go with everything. Highly recommend!" — mandi
Cushy Clarks flip-flops
Promising review:
"LOVE THESE FLIP-FLOPS! I have Clarks boots and always thought they were one of the most comfortable pairs of boots I've owned. When I saw they made flip-flops I used the Try Before You Buy feature and wasted no time buying them. They are soooo comfortable. We have tile and hardwood floors and if I'm not wearing good shoes, the pads of my feet and ankles hurt by the end of the day. These are like walking on pillows without being bulky (just good soles) and they fit my feet like a glove. Just ordered me another pair." — Bonnie Wagaman
Versatile pointed-toe loafers with a soft faux suede lining
Promising review:
"Awesome! I’m a woman who wears a size 13 and these have an amazing fit! They are super comfortable, and I have received so many compliments. I’m going to order the other available colors as well! Way to go Amazon Essentials — definitely made a large foot girl feel good today!" — Tiffany
Polished heeled ankle boots
Promising review:
"Great boots at a great price! I moved to Mexico City and needed cute and comfortable boots for everyday walking. I was hesitant about ordering boots online but I am so glad I bought these. They are comfortable and do not pinch or rub any part of my foot/toes/ankles. I have these in brown and black. Definitely happy with them!!" — Julia Alvarez
Durable Teva Tirra sandals with super-supportive, molded insoles
I cannot say enough wonderful things about these sandals. They required ZERO break-in time and were ready for long-term wear right out of the box. For a hiking sandal, I think they still look sleek enough to pair with a casual sundress, and they keep my feet cool while still managing to put an actually supportive sole between my feet and the sidewalk. I've worn them constantly for close to three years now and they still look basically perfect.
Italian leather day heels
Promising review:
"So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time. I went back to work after a year of wearing trainers so I needed something comfy, stylish, and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes." — Kavita D
Wear-everywhere ballet flats with an elasticized topline
Promising review:
"These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started — I'm usually in slippers, flip-flops, or sneakers. And I have to say — these are just as comfy as any of those. I've probably owned 50 pairs of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking. Even though they're not leather, they do have some give to them. I'm so glad I bought multiple colors and will probably buy more!" — CaliGirl89
Earth-friendly woven Huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles
Promising review:
"I ordered my sandals for at-home try-on, and they shipped very fast even when I had to exchange for a different size. They are constructed beautifully. They seem delicate but are well made and I feel comfortable walking around in them all day for work." — Neely G.
Some rainbow huarache sandals
Artesanías Camila
is a Carthage, Texas-based shop from Blanca Olivera. All of their Mexican-inspired huaraches, bags, hats, and apparel are handmade, beautifully intricate, and 100% joy-inducing.Promising review:
"These shoes are spectacular in person and I’ve already received so many compliments! The fit is roomy enough to accommodate wide feet and the color is very vivid. I’m looking forward to giving the sandals lots of use — thanks for a fantastic product!" — dirtybeet6
Chelsea rainboots with over 15,000 5-star ratings
Promising review:
"I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets but I was able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking. They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up but it has worn off by now." — epop86
Or these quilted mid-calf rain boots to keep your feet cute and dry
Promising review:
"I bought these boots for a trip to London and Dublin. Knowing there would be lots of rain, I needed something to keep my feet dry. I was concerned about the comfort of wearing a rain boot. These boots did not disappoint. They were actually so much more comfortable than I could have imagined. They didn’t rub like some of the booties do. We walked 10 miles a day, right out the package. No blisters or discomfort. I would recommend them to anyone. You must wear socks with them, so plan for sizing accordingly. I logged 40K steps in these boots and now use them as daily barn boots. Great price and great product, cute too." — Kindle Customer
Vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers
Reviewers note
to buy these in a size up from your usual shoe size!Promising review:
"Love these shoes! I saw them in store at UO but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo and behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days. Definitely recommend!" — Alli J
Splurge-worthy Mary Jane flats handcrafted from supple leather
Zou Xou Shoes
is a Black woman-owned brand founded by Katherine Theobalds who, after becoming disillusioned with fashion's excessive waste issue and detachment from craft, launched her own line of thoughtfully crafted shoes. Each pair is handmade in Argentina by shoemakers using age-old techniques and premium leathers. Promising review:
"Omg they are perfect!!! As soon as I opened the box I could smell the quality. I’ve been eyeing these shoes for months and they are so worth it! Keeping these forever. ❤️ So happy to support!" — Isabella Henriquez
Lace-up loafers with more than 83,000 5-star ratings
Promising review:
"These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." — Caigesmama
Chunky Dansko clogs
Promising review:
"I have traveled in these shoes all over Japan and England, now, and I couldn't be more delighted. Logged 12 miles in one day walking around London without a blister or toe out of place. I love their versatility — they are nice enough to wear for business — particularly if you are on your feet a lot. Also, look super cute with jeans or a sundress. I love Dansko shoes and these have not disappointed. Truly held up over time, and continue to cradle my feet, today!" — Sara E. Guterbock
Canvas Bobs slip-on shoes
Promising review:
"I love these shoes. I’ve purchased at least three pairs. I’ve done A LOT of walking in them and feel no pain or discomfort. I have very bad knees and the Cush and support are amazing. Love them and I’m happy to support shelter pets. I’m a shelter pet parent." — Amazon customer
Sorel tennis sneakers made from breathable mesh
Promising review:
"I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." — SBoo
Platform lace-up oxfords
Promising review:
"Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend! I bought my size, an 8, and they fit perfectly. They are not too narrow and they definitely don’t look like 'clown shoes' as someone mentioned. Adorable 10/10!" — Talia
Block heel sandals
Promising review:
"These are basically my everyday shoes. I wear them in the office and I wear them out and about. I went out with my friends one night and danced for six hours. My feet were sore by the end of the night but I was able to still walk without taking them off. They're comfortable and look nice. I get compliments on them all the time. Goes with almost all of my outfits." — Quyen
Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots
Promising review:
"I bought these shoes on Amazon after finding them on a different site for $40 more. I've been wearing them every day for a week. I live in NYC and I walk A LOT. They are mostly really comfortable. Breaking them in, the toes area can feel a little tight. But I really love them and I can tell theyll get more and more comfortable as I wear them! Update 12/2020: I still have these shoes after wearing them nearly every day in fall and winter for two years. They need to be replaced now but they have served me well!" — S Marshall
Slip-on cork sandals if you've had your eyes on another pair of pricier kicks
A whole bunch of reviewers
compare these to Birkenstocks, saying they offer loads of comfort for a great price.Promising review:
"It’s true these are more comfortable than Birkenstocks. I will be buying more of these they are extremely comfortable right out of the box, unlike Birkenstocks that take several weeks to break in. The footbed is soft and cushy; even on your heels it has a cushion. I do not know if they will last as long in Birkenstocks but for the price you can’t beat it." — Ashley
Patent vegan leather loafers with thick rubber lug soles
Promising review:
"I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these and guess what, they look great with jeans too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect too which I was a bit worried about." — Jane Jernigan
Squishy nonslip slippers to wear inside or out
Promising review:
"Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" — Laura Green
Low wedge sandals with stretchy elastic straps
Promising review
: "Planned a last-minute international beach trip and assumed that my trip would be spent in flip-flops. Nope. These I purchased at the last minute as a backup and they worked miracles. They fit my wide feet (one is wider than the other and both fit with the stretchy straps), they were comfortable, and I wore them seven times in seven days. Great arch support. Simply felt great. I will buy every other color and they will be my go-to all summer! Also, I stopped wearing heels a couple of years ago due to ankle challenges and the small heel on these is no problem." — Lisa