24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Wear-everywhere ballet flats with an elasticized topline

"These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started — I'm usually in slippers, flip-flops, or sneakers. And I have to say — these are just as comfy as any of those. I've probably owned 50 pairs of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking. Even though they're not leather, they do have some give to them. I'm so glad I bought multiple colors and will probably buy more!" — CaliGirl89