18 Shoes That Nurses Say Are Super Comfortable

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers
2
A pair of tie-dye Crocs
3
Or, these colorful Crocs clogs
4
A pair of popular Allbirds runners
5
A nonslip athletic sneaker with extra supportive soles
6
A pair of slip-on sneakers with lots of arch support and non-slip tread
7
A New Balance sneaker featuring an uber-supportive memory foam sole insert
8
A pair of Brooks running shoes
9
A tough and durable waterproof walking sneaker
10
Or a loafer that is made of easy-to-clean material
11
An orthopedic clog reviewers say actually makes a huge difference
12
A pair of Gales "Frontline Nurse" shoes
13
A pair of Dr. Scholl's sneakers
14
A pair of lightweight memory foam shoes
15
Or a New Balance Cross Trainer that one reviewer called the "literal love of my life"
16
A pair of air cushion tennis shoes with ample arch support
17
A pair of Asics sneakers featuring gel technology in the soles
18
And finally, stretchy slip-on sneakers that are easy to throw on quickly
