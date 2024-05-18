ShoppingFashionShoes

18 Shoes That Nurses Say Are Super Comfortable

Because, as someone on your feet all day, you deserve to be as comfortable as possible.
Comfortable shoes recommended by nurses
A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers
Promising review: "I’ve bought these shoes multiple times and they have never disappointed! I am a nurse so I rely heavily on good footwear to get through the day and not be in pain. These shoes are cheaper than most and they are soooo comfy! They are a little snug when brand new but once they’re broken in it really is like walking on a cloud." —Jenna
$58.99+ at Amazon
A pair of tie-dye Crocs
Promising review: "Super cute, as a pediatric nurse, I love to wear shoes that are fun for kids! These take the cake, lots of compliments! Pair well with scrubs!" —Anna
$54.99 at Amazon
Or, these colorful Crocs clogs
Promising review: "Got these for nursing and they are so comfortable! And fit is perfect." —Candice
$44.82+ at Amazon
A pair of popular Allbirds runners
Promising review: "Like walking on marshmallows. Literally the best pair of sneakers ever. I am a nurse, and I am always on my feet. The Allbirds make work so much more enjoyable as well as efficient. Highly recommended!" —Ryan F.
$98 at Allbirds
A nonslip athletic sneaker with extra supportive soles
Promising review: "I ordered these in red, and absolutely love them! I am a nurse so I am on my feet a lot, and these shoes are amazing! I wear them to work and the gym and have been awesome for both. I get so many compliments on them and people always asking me where I got them from. I order thousands of dollars a year on Amazon and never leave reviews, but these are definitely worth spreading the word on! You won’t regret buying them!!" —NurseMomma83
$45.99 at Amazon
A pair of slip-on sneakers with lots of arch support and non-slip tread
Promising review: "I very rarely ever leave reviews...but this product needed a review. I am a nurse and am on my feet all day. My shoes were worn out, and I was in need of a new pair. I searched for a new pair but hate that athletic shoes are so speedy especially since I go through a pair about once a year. Then I found these. They were only $33 so even if they didn’t last for six months I wouldn’t be out that much money. So I took a chance.
They arrived on time and when I looked at them I honestly wasn’t sure if I liked them. Then I lifted them up and it felt like I didn’t have anything in my hand. They are so lightweight I couldn’t believe it. I put them on, and they felt awesome. I have a very wide foot and sometimes have trouble finding a shoe that fits my foot. These are wide enough for me, and I even could have probably gone down a size. They are so comfortable to wear and easy to slip on. My foot pain is gone since I started wearing these shoes two weeks ago.
I get so many compliments from my patients wondering where I got these shoes from. They look great with scrubs as well as jeans. All in all, I tried to hate them, but I can’t cuz they are just awesome!" —Kathy Fiest
$38.99 at Amazon
A New Balance sneaker featuring an uber-supportive memory foam sole insert
Promising review: "I am a nurse, I work 12 hours a day on my feet, and these shoes are the most comfortable that I ever had. My feet don't hurt after a shift. I love them." —TC
$32.70+ at Amazon
A pair of Brooks running shoes
Promising review: "I bought these after catching a review from another nurse extolling their virtues, and she was correct! After 10 hard hours on the floor my feet did not hurt or ache. I wear a 9 or 9.5, and I did purchase the 9.5. Fit was perfect and the shoes are very light. I highly recommend these!" —Amazon Customer
$66.99+ at Amazon
A tough and durable waterproof walking sneaker
Promising review: "These shoes are extremely comfortable, non-slip, durable, and perfect for busy medical professionals who walk 10+ miles on a typical shift. They come with a padded food bed and arch support, so no additional insoles are required. (Typically a must for me.) They are much lighter than regular Dansko clogs and ideal for running to a code or the occasional athleticism/agility required with more behavioral patients. These sneakers are waterproof, but they may not be ideal for situations involving a lot of bodily fluids, due to the suede. Still, shoe covers may prevent any issues. I loooooooove these shoes and highly recommend them to all nurses!" —linda driscoll
$149.95 at Amazon
Or a loafer that is made of easy-to-clean material
Promising review: "I am a nurse with plantar faciatis. I suffer from heel pain. I have paid a lot of money for a little relief. These are the first pair of shoes I never want to take off. My feet feel best when wearing these shoes. I would not hesitate to recommend them. I usually wear a size 8 and 8.5 is not too big. My feet are a little narrow and these fit fine. The length is fine. My heels are a little narrow so I am comfortable with and without socks. I bought the light grey pair. I came back on to order black and navy, that is how much I like them." —Cybil
$41.99+ at Amazon
An orthopedic clog reviewers say actually makes a huge difference
Promising review: "These are the best shoes I've tried for my plantar fasciitis. I'm a med-surg nurse working 12-hour days and have developed really bad plantar fasciitis over the last couple of years. I've tried probably half a dozen different shoe brands, and these are the only ones to make a difference. They're super ugly in the plain black, but I couldn't care less because my feet don't have stabbing pain the next day. I used to wake up and have stabbing/tenderness in my right foot and stretching helped but these shoes have made a significant difference. I highly recommend them to those with PF, and all my coworkers; they have so much cushion in the thick soles and feel like you're stepping in clouds. I also bought the sandals and wear those outside of work." —tyler
$79.95+ at Amazon
A pair of Gales "Frontline Nurse" shoes
Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes. It feels like walking on clouds. I love them. They are incredibly comfortable. Gales are by far my favorite. I’m a RN. I work 12+ hour shifts. My feet don’t hurt when I wear these bad boys! I love them so much a few days after I received my first pair, I ordered a second pair." —Brynna Porch
$89.95 at Amazon
A pair of Dr. Scholl's sneakers
Promising review: "I ordered these after reading an article about how they went viral on TikTok, because as a nurse working 12 hour shifts, I am constantly on the lookout for comfortable shoes. Most of the time I find they are perfectly comfortable for regular wear but not for work. Not these!! These stood up to the 12 hour 8,000+ step shift and were comfortable all night. " —Heather
$70+ at Amazon
A pair of lightweight memory foam shoes
Promising review: "I'm a nurse, got these to wear to work. Very comfortable and lightweight. They honestly feel like a supportive sock. Got them in the middle of a stretch of days where my old shoes were killing my feet and my feet hurt less halfway [than] though the night than they did at the start of my shift. Will probably buy another color to wear in real life." —Jonathan W.
$45.98+ at Amazon
Or a New Balance Cross Trainer that one reviewer called the "literal love of my life"
Promising review: "I am a nursing student and have a job at the hospital in which I am wearing these shoes for 12+ hours a day. I have tried out other shoes but these ones were so comfortable and help my feet not hurt at the end of the day. Plus everyone always comments on how cute they are and I agree." —Vivas98
$40.38+ at Amazon
A pair of air cushion tennis shoes with ample arch support
Promising review: "Shoes are very comfortable. I've noticed my legs don't hurt me now like before. And I am pleased with these shoes and hope they will also help my back too since I'm a nurse and on my feet a lot." —Judy C. Miller
$39.99 at Amazon
A pair of Asics sneakers featuring gel technology in the soles
Promising review: "I am on my feet for at least 10 hours a day as a nurse and these shoes are awesome. My feet are flat and these are so comfortable." —Ravin
$49.95+ at Amazon
And finally, stretchy slip-on sneakers that are easy to throw on quickly
Promising review: "I am IN LOVE with these shoes! I’m a veterinary nurse and am on my feet for 9+ hours a day, and these shoes are so comfy and supportive throughout the entirety of my shift. I bought a pair of New Balances for almost $80 right before I found these guys and they’re not even as comfortable as these shoes! I HIGHLY recommend these unbelievably cushioned, stretchy-topped, heavenly shoes!" —Bella R
$40.99 at Amazon
