18 Shoes That Nurses Say Are Super Comfortable

A pair of slip-on sneakers with lots of arch support and non-slip tread

"I very rarely ever leave reviews...but this product needed a review. I am a nurse and am on my feet all day. My shoes were worn out, and I was in need of a new pair. I searched for a new pair but hate that athletic shoes are so speedy especially since I go through a pair about once a year. Then I found these. They were only $33 so even if they didn’t last for six months I wouldn’t be out that much money. So I took a chance.They arrived on time and when I looked at them I honestly wasn’t sure if I liked them.I put them on, and they felt awesome. I have a very wide foot and sometimes have trouble finding a shoe that fits my foot. These are wide enough for me, and I even could have probably gone down a size. They are so comfortable to wear and easy to slip on.They look great with scrubs as well as jeans. All in all, I tried to hate them, but I can’t cuz they are just awesome!" — Kathy Fiest