27 Shoes So Comfy, You’ll Be Tempted To Buy Multiple Pairs Of Them

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1
A pair of basic round-toe pumps with a mid-sized heel
2
A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers
3
A soft rubber sole slipper
4
A cushy pair of slides
5
A sparkly wedge sandal
6
An espadrille wedge
7
A Toms canvas loafe
8
A pair of braided sandals with a supportive chunky heel
9
A nonslip athletic sneaker that you'll slip into day in and day out
10
A mesh slip-on shoe
11
A pair of big buckle Birkenstocks
12
Or a cozy pair of waterproof Birkenstock sandals
13
A black pointed-toe pump
14
A quilted slip-on shoe with memory foam insoles
15
A handmade pair of leather huarache sandals
16
A pair of low wedge flats
17
A pair of chic sandals
18
A pair of chunky sandals
19
A patent leather loafer
20
A pair of Anne Klein wedge pumps
21
A pair of braided sandals
22
A pair of Western booties
23
A pair of wedge sandals
24
And a braided thong sandal with an adjustable buckle
25
A pair of Sperry sneakers
26
A cute pair of boat shoes that feel like sneakers
27
And a pair of sporty sandals with adjustable straps
