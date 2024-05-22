ShoppingStyleShoes

27 Shoes So Comfy, You’ll Be Tempted To Buy Multiple Pairs Of Them

If the shoe fits.....then buy it in every color.
A pair of basic round-toe pumps with a mid-sized heel
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

Promising review: "I'm shocked with my purchase! I needed a pair of heels to wear to a wedding. Seeing as I don't get out much I did not intend on spending a lot of money on them. Not only do these shoes look amazing, but they feel amazing as well! I was in them not only during the reception, but the ceremony as well. They were so comfortable and did not leave blisters or leave my feet sore. I danced in them all night and will keep this brand in mind the next time I need to purchase any shoes." —Jennifer Hanns
$29.69+ at Amazon
A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

Promising review: "I walk a lot. I’m on my feet a lot, and I’m in my 60s. It’s really hard to find comfortable walking shoes. Most do not hold up to their claims in my opinion. I now own two pairs of these. I walk an average of 3–5 miles a day and spend a lot of time working in my flower beds. I wear them for an average of 12 hours a day. These have held up really well to the work I put them through, and they are so comfortable. Highly recommended!" —PN
$50.92+ at Amazon
A soft rubber sole slipper
Promising review: "Hard to find a woman's slipper that isn't too frilly, fluffy, puffy and has a back on it. These fit like a glove. Love the nonskid sole seems durable. It's the best slipper I've owned. Buying as Xmas gifts for everyone this year! They are so comfortable and warm. If I want a slip on it converts to that. But as a woman, I find that most slippers either look like bedtime Uggs or slide off the feet or have fur everywhere these are amazing. Don't hesitate. I bought smaller than my size because my slippers tend to stretch out then flop around. These are snug but they are so soft it doesn't bother me." —Jodi
$20.99 at Amazon
A cushy pair of slides
Promising review: "So cute and COMFORTABLE, literally feels like walking on clouds! And they’re breathable — no sweaty feet. I also like how at the bottom it’s textured so you can walk outside, and they have little slots so they're airy! Buy them ASAP." —Jordan
$14.98+ at Amazon
A sparkly wedge sandal
Promising review: "I liked the fact that theses shoes were beautiful and dressy as well as comfortable. There is enough arch support and yet do not give up comfort. They are very dressy for summer!" —The Old Baker
$40.99+ at Amazon
An espadrille wedge
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: "LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I have a wider foot and can’t wear many trendy shoes but I am in LOVE with these!! They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complains. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS!! I would run a marathon in these if I needed to. Ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!!" —tyler fischer
$39.99 at Amazon
A Toms canvas loafe
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: "I love these. It’s my first pair of Toms. I definitely received the authentic ones and not a knockoff. Just have to be careful to spot the difference and where you get it from. Has the nice cushioned arch material in the sole. Very comfortable. I have a high bone on the tops of my feet (especially my left) and so the first 2–3 days, I did have to break them in to keep the top from rubbing and irritating my skin. But it fully went away and now they are my new favorite summer shoe! And I love how I can dress them up or down. I wear them to work, or just to run out during the day. And even though I got a very light color, the canvas material seems to keep them from scuffing up easily. Now I want more colors lol.. Just so many to choose from!!" —D.D.
$29.05+ at Amazon
A pair of braided sandals with a supportive chunky heel
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute and, elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi
$29.99 at Amazon
A nonslip athletic sneaker that you'll slip into day in and day out
Promising review: "I did not expect this to be so comfortable and cushion support. It was like walking on clouds for sure. This is a true to size shoe for sure. Ordered these for hike walks and trail biking to see how comfy indeed it was. Little snug on the entry since it doesn't have a tongue like opening, it is a sock like entry but good. To start I have the black ones but will look to order more colors. Name brands should look into this style of comfort... Or maybe link up to expand product lines. GREAT PRODUCT THANK YOU." —nessynpook
$45.99 at Amazon
A mesh slip-on shoe
Promising review: "I would buy again. I am on my feet for eight hours and find them wide enough with enough arch support." —Donna
$33.94 at Amazon
Free People
A pair of big buckle Birkenstocks

Promising review: "These are truly the most comfortable sandals I have ever owned. They break in really quickly with the soft leather, but also keep their shape really well. I love the buckle detail, and adjustable strap for when they might loosen over time. Really well made, and again, so comfortable." —flynniep

Get it from Free People for $160 (available in sizes 5–10.5 and 11 colors; not all colors available in all sizes).

$160 at Free People
Nordstrom
Or a cozy pair of waterproof Birkenstock sandals
Promising review: "I got them in black and they are very comfortable and go with everything. They are well made and look expensive. They feel more comfortable then the originals. Fits true to size." —reny1
$49.95 at Nordstrom
A black pointed-toe pump
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: "These fit and feel so good on my wide width foot. The arch is not extremely defined, but enough is there to make my foot happy. These do NOT hurt my feet at all. I think I could play basketball in them :) LOVE them!" —CC
$25.29 at Amazon
A quilted slip-on shoe with memory foam insoles
Promising review: "I have wide feet and these are SO COMFY. I am usually a 7.5-8, I ordered these in an 8. My pinky toe isn’t crammed in and the bottom feels like memory foam. These are a great value." —abcd
$28.88+ at Amazon
Macarena Collection/Etsy
Macarena Collection/Etsy
A handmade pair of leather huarache sandals
Promising review: "Shoes are so cute and comfortable. I bought the black and I actually want to get other colors. Perfect for skirts, summer dresses, capris, and jeans. I will take them when I return to Italy. Love them!" —Melissa McCormick
$49.52 at Etsy
A pair of low wedge flats
Promising review: "Really good quality and comfort shoe. I have wide feet and these are really comfortable. I went up half a size and they fit perfect. Great to dress up or down." —C
$38.99 at Amazon
A pair of chic sandals
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: "I bought these to match a hot pink dress I purchased and they matched the dress perfectly! They are very comfortable, I wore them to a party for eight hours and had no issues with pain the next day. The straps fit nicely, not too loose or snug. Would definitely purchase in other colors!" —Mariana
$29.50+ at Amazon
A pair of chunky sandals
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: "These shoes are a very cool closet staple to have and reasonable price! There is not a ton of stretch to the strappy part which I like so my foot isn't sliding too far forward when I walk.
If you have wider feet, I would recommend going a size up? Although it's listed to be memory foam, it's not that cushion-y, but does mold to the shape of your sole/heel the more you wear them.
The only con is that the bottom of the shoe can be slippery on bare floors or tile so tread carefully. I went outside and shuffled the sandals a few times on the sidewalk to help these shoes have more grip. Alternative is to spray the bottom or buy grip stickers for the bottoms." –N. Paul
$39.99 at Amazon
A patent leather loafer
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: "I ordered these loafers because I had to stand for hours on end during a project for work. Ohhhh the comfort and support, your feet will love how soft they feel. Bouncy too! Feels like you can jump and bounce around. They made a difference wearing them compared to any other footwear. I've gotten lots of compliments, and they look great, which is such a plus. Usually, comfortable loafers don't look stylish, not with these loafers." —Ms. Rizzo
$51.99 at Amazon
A pair of Anne Klein wedge pumps
Promising review: "These shoes are awesome and are so comfortable! Wore them for hours at a wedding for the first time and they were perfect!" —Vickie

Promising review: "These shoes are awesome and are so comfortable! Wore them for hours at a wedding for the first time and they were perfect!" —Vickie
$43.20 at Amazon
A pair of braided sandals
Promising review: "Wow! I am happy I went with these pair of sandals. At first, I was skeptical and worried because I have very wide feet and I have horrible luck with sandals like these. They are always too narrow for my foot. I was very surprised by the comfort. They are not tight at all. I did go up a size since I always have this issue and like I said, I am happy I did. They fit like a glove." —Jazmin Torres
$32.99 at Amazon
Walmart
Walmart
A pair of Western booties
Promising review: "I would never pay a lot of money for a trendy item like this, so I don't expect much. These are inexpensive, super comfy, and are well-made. I'm gonna have some fun with these this fall and winter." —Kimberly
$10.76 at Walmart
23
amazon.com
A pair of wedge sandals
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: "If you'd like to add 3 inches to your height without the dangers of toppling over, you've got to try these platform sandals! They're absurdly comfortable, soft, lightweight, and breathable. I've walked miles in these. The open strap design visually elongates the length of the leg. Also, there are lots of colors to choose from, and you will! I've got three and counting." —CC Mac
$49.20 at Amazon
And a braided thong sandal with an adjustable buckle
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: "I love these sandals. They are my new favorite pair. They are so cute and comfortable, absolutely love the braided suede straps. This brand has several different designs that are similar to these ones, and all of them are very cute. I cant wait to buy another pair, just with a little different look to expand my options when picking my foot wear for the day." —Shawna
$44.99+ at Amazon
A pair of Sperry sneakers
Promising review: "Love this shoe- I'm a big Sperrys fan! I'd own this shoe in every color possible if possible. Super comfortable." —Amazon Customer

Promising review: "Love this shoe- I’m a big Sperrys fan! I’d own this shoe in every color possible if possible. Super comfortable." —Amazon Customer
$21+ at Amazon
A cute pair of boat shoes that feel like sneakers
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: "These shoes are amazingly lightweight, even though the soles are very robust. The tread has a deep grip but tapers off on the side for a more classic deck-shoe look. They came with both white and tan shoestrings, so I guess that switching to white would add more contrast. The red fabric uppers have blue undertones which look great with jeans. Nice contrast stitching. The vamp is medium-high, soft, and flexible. Did I mention comfortable? Plenty of toe room and support all around the foot. Arch support is better than most shoes of this style. Overall, a great shoe at a good price." —AvidReader
$37.25+ at Amazon
And a pair of sporty sandals with adjustable straps
BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

Promising review: "These shoes are so comfy, lightweight, and have a great sole (probably great soul, too). They have excellent arch support. I wear 8.5 but found the size 9 a good fit as well. Sketchers makes a super product, and these shoes are no exception." —S. Jones
$42.25+ at Amazon
