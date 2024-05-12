22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1
A pair of platform wedges to add some color to any look
2
A pair of clear chunky heels because you can easily dress 'em up or down
3
A pair of Chelsea rain boots — let's face it, your rain boots could probably use an upgrade
4
A pair of slip-on sneakers for anyone who loves a casual look
5
A pair of rubber slides so lightweight, you'll feel like you're walking on air
6
A pair of pointed-toe mules
7
A pair of elastic ballet flats complete with a rounded toebox
8
A pair of adjustable ankle strap wedges perfect for any warmer weather outings
9
A pair of sandals that remind me of a certain viral type of shoe
10
A pair of lace-up heels because your shoes deserve to be chic and fun
11
A pair of strappy-heeled sandals with adjustable ankle straps to keep your feet secure
12
A pair of side-zip sneakers to add some inches
13
A pair of oxford-adjacent shoes
14
A pair of platform sandals if you don't love heels but also don't love flats
15
A pair of slip-resistant sandals — these are all elastic, so they'll adjust to your feet
16
A pair of braided rope sandals to give you a boho-inspired look this season
17
A pair of chunky Skechers with memory foam
18
A pair of slides that'll feel like you're walking on clouds
19
A pair of low wedges with a crossover strap for a casual warm weather look
20
A pair of iconic faux-wood Dr. Scholl's slides
21
A pair of Clark slide-on sandals with an Ortholite footbed
22
And a pair of cute colorful wedge sandals you'll want to wear every single day