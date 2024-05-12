ShoppingFashionStyleShoes

22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

To my fellow wide-footed besties, this is my love letter to us.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1
Amazon
A pair of platform wedges to add some color to any look
Promising review: "I have a wide foot where you know how the littlest piggy doesn't want to fit? These keep my pinky toe in check. They are cute and comfortable. They're also true to size and easy to get on and off. They go with everything." —Lisa B
$25.90+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A pair of clear chunky heels because you can easily dress 'em up or down
Promising review: "I have really wide feet so I don’t have a problem with my feet sliding through the shoe. They're actually very comfortable. I have had them on for about an hour with absolutely no discomfort. With other shoes, I know with the first few steps. I think that because the plastic strap stretches these are perfect for wide feet. If you have narrow feet I DO NOT suggest buying these." —Beautiful one
$28.99+ at Amazon
3
amazon.com
,
Amazon
A pair of Chelsea rain boots — let's face it, your rain boots could probably use an upgrade
Promising review: "I have wide calves and wide feet, so boots are a big headache to find that fit and look good. I was hesitant to buy these because a lot of the pictures are from people with smaller figures. I ordered a 7.5 and it was perfect for my usual size 8 feet. I’m impressed. It stretches at the top and fits great! Looks expensive too. It doesn’t have the greatest traction, but there’s still some grip. I feel put together and would suggest for other girls who are my size to NOT hesitate! Good find!" —ipenggg
$32.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A pair of slip-on sneakers for anyone who loves a casual look
Reviewers recommend ordering a half size down.
Promising review: "These shoes are some of the most comfortable slip on tennis shoes that I have worn! I ordered my normal size (11) and they actually fit a tad bit big. I have fairly wide feet too. Afraid the next size down would have been too small, though! I have these black, the tan and the snake skin. They are all comfortable and similar in fit!! Would certainly recommend and will likely order more!!" —Courtney
$34.50+ at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A pair of rubber slides so lightweight, you'll feel like you're walking on air
Promising review: "I LOVE them, they're so COMFORTABLE! My feet are wide, but they still fit AMAZINGLY! They do have arch support and I don't find any flaws with these sandals. I have been wearing them for a month now and they're still as comfortable as the first time I put them on! They're so AMAZING! And did I mention that they're so lightweight, its like wearing nothing on your feet? A+!" —KimKee41
$19.99 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A pair of pointed-toe mules
Promising review: "I usually have a hard time finding comfortable and cute shoes that fit my wide feet but these are perfect. They get comfier every time I wear them and I wear them three to four times a week for work. My feet don’t slide and they don’t make any weird noises." —Tiffany P
$36.71+ at Amazon
7
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A pair of elastic ballet flats complete with a rounded toebox
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic about the fit after reading reviews. My feet are EXTREMELY wide, as another reviewer said “think Flintstone feet. They fit perfectly. I am thinking about ordering another pair in a different color!" —Beyond thrilled
$27.99 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A pair of adjustable ankle strap wedges perfect for any warmer weather outings
Promising review: "I want one in each color! I struggle to find comfortable sandals because I have wide and flat feet with not the best circulation, but these make me feel like I'm barely in heels....comfort all the way!" —Ju Merrill
$28.85+ at Amazon
9
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A pair of sandals that remind me of a certain viral type of shoe
Promising review: "I have wide feet with high arches, so finding shoes can be a nightmare. These are great! Classic look with lots of comfort." —ActBusy
$29.99+ at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A pair of lace-up heels because your shoes deserve to be chic and fun
Promising review: These are honestly my favorite! For someone with wide feet, they fit like a glove! They are also very comfortable to wear all night. I'm definitely buying all the other colors!" —Melaniemayela
$40.99+ at Amazon
11
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A pair of strappy-heeled sandals with adjustable ankle straps to keep your feet secure
Promising review: "These shoes are THE BEST!!! I bought them for work (office) but wear them everywhere. So comfy even hours later. I normally wear a size 6-6.5 and have a wide foot. Size 6 is perfect!." —Jace Qura
$32.94+ at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A pair of side-zip sneakers to add some inches
Promising review: "Fits perfectly! I have wide feet and they come in wide sizes. Perfect wiggle room in the toes and no areas that rub or poke. Both zippers work and the white part doesn’t have cheap stitching like other brands. They're comfortable and you can hardly tell there’s a hidden heel. I feel so tall!" —Jane
$49.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pair of oxford-adjacent shoes
Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews for shoes, but these are one of the exceptions where I enjoy them so much that I have to leave the review. I have wide-width foot and it is very hard to find a pair of shoes that doesn’t require break-in period. This dress shoes not only cute, fashionable, but also surprisingly very comfortable. I took train to work so the trip requires me to walk and stand a lot. Right now it’s 4 p.m. and I still have the shoes on my feet. Good gracious lord. I might as well get another pair in red, because I love them too much!!" —Mama Panda
$35.99 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A pair of platform sandals if you don't love heels but also don't love flats
Promising review: "These fit my feet just like they should! I also have a pretty wide foot and there are no issues on the band being too tight. I think the quality it great for the price and I’m excited to wear them to all the weddings I have to attend this summer. If you’re debating purchasing, do it, you won’t be disappointed." —Aleyah Banuelos
$39+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pair of slip-resistant sandals — these are all elastic, so they'll adjust to your feet
Their elastic straps comfortably expand to fit wide feet!
Promising review: "I really love these. They're very comfortable and look good with just about everything. I followed the advice in other reviews and got a size down as they do run big. I usually wear an 8.5 and got an 8. The 8 fit perfectly. As I have wide feet, I always have to worry about the front straps, but since in these it's elastic it was no problem. I really love them and would definitely buy again." —Jack
$19.99 at Amazon
16
instagram.com
A pair of braided rope sandals to give you a boho-inspired look this season
Promising review: "I love these! I bought them in yellow/gold and black for my European vacation. I have wide feet and I have problems finding shoes that are comfortable. The style works for me because they wrap around the wide part and they are soooo comfortable." —Jennifer
$34.95+ at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A pair of chunky Skechers with memory foam
Promising review: "This shoe is a really good shoe if you have problems with your feet. I have problems finding shoes that are comfortable and look good too. These come in wide width and have good arch support. I can wear them all day with no pain right out of the box, no need for breaking them in. I will buy them again!" —S.D.
$41.97+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A pair of slides that'll feel like you're walking on clouds
Promising review: "Takes a few days for the foot to adjust to this clog, but now, they're heavenly for my troublesome, wide feet. I can even wear them out of the house to go to the mailbox etc. Very comfortable, again stating your feet take a little time to get used to them. I love these shoes." —Joni
$23.99+ at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A pair of low wedges with a crossover strap for a casual warm weather look
Promising review: "These are casual but elevate my outfits. I have a wide foot and the stretch makes them comfortable and supportive. I recommend!" —Alexandra Painter
$44.99+ at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A pair of iconic faux-wood Dr. Scholl's slides
Promising review: "Very comfortable and are large enough to fit wide feet without any problem. Good quality, great shoe." —AnneMarie
$44.99+ at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A pair of Clark slide-on sandals with an Ortholite footbed
Promising review: "I purchased these sandals for my mother. She had a pair for years and finally had to say goodbye to them. She wears a double wide, but these fit just right. The adjustable straps allow for days when her feet swell, and the footbed is soft and comfortable without being slippery. She was so happy with them that I'm considering buying a pair for myself!" —J Stephens
$43.79+ at Amazon
22
amazon.com
And a pair of cute colorful wedge sandals you'll want to wear every single day
Promising review: "These sandals are perfect for me. Cushy insoles, wide shoe width, great heel height, enough height for long dress - honestly, the BEST sandals I’ve purchased in my adult life. What more can I say about the sandals!? They are perfection. For someone who has wide, puffy, “Flintstone” feet, I am so very pleased at how these fit me so well. I can’t wait to find another pair just like this. More colors and styles, please! So glad that I found these right before I went on vacation. What a perfect purchase!! Thank you!!" —saintrita
$39.99+ at Amazon
