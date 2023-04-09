22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

Popular items from this list
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
Platform wedges decorated with colorful beads
: "I have a wide foot where you know how the littlest piggy don't want to fit? These keep my pinky toe in check. They are cute and comfortable. They're also true to size and easy to get on and off. They go with everything." — Lisa B
Clear chunky heels so you can pair them with any casual or formal outfit
"I have really wide feet so I don’t have a problem with my feet sliding through the shoe. They're actually very comfortable. I have had them on for about an hour with absolutely no discomfort. With other shoes, I know with the first few steps. I think that because the plastic strap stretches these are perfect for wide feet. If you have narrow feet I DO NOT suggest buying these." — Beautiful one
Chelsea rain boots that can easily be worn with a nice pair of jeans or leggings
"I have wide calves and wide feet, so boots are a big headache to find that fit and look good. I was hesitant to buy these because a lot of the pictures are from people with smaller figures. I ordered a 7.5 and it was perfect for my usual size 8 feet. I’m impressed. It stretches at the top and fits great! Looks expensive too. It doesn’t have the greatest traction, but there’s still some grip. I feel put together and would suggest for other girls who are my size to NOT hesitate! Good find!" — ipenggg
Slip-on sneakers for anyone who absolutely hates tying their shoes
Reviewers recommend ordering a half size down.
"These shoes are some of the most comfortable slip on tennis shoes that I have worn! I ordered my normal size (11) and they actually fit a tad bit big. I have fairly wide feet too. Afraid the next size down would have been too small, though! I have these black, the tan and the snake skin. They are all comfortable and similar in fit!! Would certainly recommend and will likely order more!!" — Courtney
Rubber slides that are lightweight, durable and functional
: "I LOVE them, they're so COMFORTABLE! My feet are wide, but they still fit AMAZINGLY! They do have arch support and I don't find any flaws with these sandals. I have been wearing them for a month now and they're still as comfortable as the first time I put them on! They're so AMAZING! And did I mention that they're so lightweight, its like wearing nothing on your feet? A+!" — KimKee41
Pointed toe mules for when you want to give your feet a little sun
"I usually have a hard time finding comfortable and cute shoes that fit my wide feet but these are perfect. They get comfier every time I wear them and I wear them three to four times a week for work. My feet don’t slide and they don’t make any weird noises." — Tiffany P
Faux leather lace-ups that give you dressy, comfort and versatility
"They are just what I needed. I have more of a square-shaped toes/foot, so I always have a little discomfort in that area, but right out of the box, I wore these for nine hours straight standing with minimal discomfort. They don't have very much padding or support at all, but they feel sturdy and fit well. They fit perfectly with thin nylons on. I'm tempted to buy the white ones, as well with how much I like these." — Jenevieve
A pair of chunky heel ankle boots
"These boots fit true to size - and I have a wide foot. Easy to slip on and off without too much of a struggle. I wore them all day and my feet did not hurt! Easy to walk in and not too "stompey"." — BluFenderStrat07
A pair of cork footbed sandals
"I have wide feet with high arches, so finding shoes can be a nightmare. These are great! Classic look with lots of comfort." — ActBusy
A bestselling pair of Amazon Essentials flats
"This shoe is great for a casual wear. I bought them for work. I started out with the black suede and they fit true to size. I have a wide foot and sometimes finding a wide slip on like this is hard to find. The comfort is good for walking during the day. I now have three pairs and they all fit well." — Alisha
A pair of functional and stylish pointed-toe flats
"These shoes are the first pair of comfortable flats I have owned. I’m a teacher and my feet swell from being on them all day. They are wide enough to not squeeze my feet, and the padding was amazing." — Latasha
Elastic ballet flats with a rounded design
: "I was cautiously optimistic about the fit after reading reviews. My feet are EXTREMELY wide, as another reviewer said “think Flintstone feet. They fit perfectly. I am thinking about ordering another pair in a different color!" — Beyond thrilled
Adjustable ankle strap wedges
: "I want one in each color! I struggle to find comfortable sandals because I have wide and flat feet with not the best circulation, but these make me feel like I'm barely in heels....comfort all the way!" — Ju Merrill
Faux suede, lace-up heels
These are honestly my favorite! For someone with wide feet, they fit like a glove! They are also very comfortable to wear all night. I'm definitely buying all the other colors!" — Amazon customer
Lightweight mesh sneakers with a super flexible sole and a tab
: "These are incredibly comfortable — I wore them for the first time helping a friend move and they fit amazingly. I have a wide foot, but the fabric was flexible yet supportive." — Amazon customer
Dressy lace-ups that are way less intimidating to style than actual Oxfords
: "I normally don’t leave reviews for shoes, but these are one of the exceptions where I enjoy them so much that I have to leave the review. I have wide-width foot and it is very hard to find a pair of shoes that doesn’t require break-in period. This dress shoes not only cute, fashionable, but also surprisingly very comfortable. I took train to work so the trip requires me to walk and stand a lot. Right now it’s 4 p.m. and I still have the shoes on my feet. Good gracious lord. I might as well get another pair in red, because I love them too much!!" — Mama Panda
Some faux-suede strappy sandals with a sturdy chunky heel and a buckle
: "These shoes are THE BEST!!! I bought them for work (office) but wear them everywhere. So comfy even hours later. I normally wear a size 6-6.5 and have a wide foot. Size 6 is perfect!." — Jace Qura
A pair of side-zip sneakers that add a few inches to your height
"Fits perfectly! I have wide feet and they come in wide sizes. Perfect wiggle room in the toes and no areas that rub or poke. Both zippers work and the white part doesn’t have cheap stitching like other brands. They're comfortable and you can hardly tell there’s a hidden heel. I feel so tall!" — Jane
Braided rope sandals to give you super cute boho-chic vibes
: "I love these! I bought them in yellow/gold and black for my European vacation. I have wide feet and I have problems finding shoes that are comfortable. The style works for me because they wrap around the wide part and they are soooo comfortable. I was amazed at how great they are!" — Jennifer
Slip-resistant sandals with fully elastic straps
Their elastic straps comfortably expand to fit wide feet!
: "I really love these. They're very comfortable and look good with just about everything. I followed the advice in other reviews and got a size down as they do run big. I usually wear an 8.5 and got an 8. The 8 fit perfectly. As I have wide feet, I always have to worry about the front straps, but since in these it's elastic it was no problem. I really love them and would definitely buy again." — Jack
Ankle strap, open-toe flatforms great for almost any brunch outfit
: "These fit my feet just like they should! I also have a pretty wide foot and there are no issues on the band being too tight. I think the quality it great for the price and I’m excited to wear them to all the weddings I have to attend this summer. If you’re debating purchasing, do it, you won’t be disappointed." — Aleyah Banuelos
A pair of memory foam slippers
"Excellent slippers! I normally wear a size 7.5 or 8 sneaker and I have a wide foot. I was worried about what size to get even though the online help for the perfect fit suggested an 8. I decided to get the size 9 and I feel like I won the lottery! These slippers are perfect in every way!!! I like to wear socks and there is plenty of room with or without and they are not sloppy because of the memory foam. The soles are durable and flexible. I don't think they are the most fashionable but my feet sure enjoy the comfort!" — Christy22