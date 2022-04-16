24 Shoes You'll Wear On Repeat That'll Basically Pay For Themselves

Popular items from the list include:
-
A pair of Puma sneakers that’ll be your fave everyday shoe.
-
A pair of athletic shoes that are lace-free and feel like a soft cocoon around your heels and toes.
-
Ballet flats that are anything but basic when it comes to functionality thanks to a no-slip fit and microfiber lining.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of Puma sneakers that'll be your fave everyday shoe
Promising review:
"I wanted a new pair of 'go with everything' plain white sneakers and these definitely are a fantastic choice. The insole is super comfortable and cushioned. They are comfortable right out of the box, no need to break them in. These sneakers look super cute with leggings, jeans, shorts, skirts, etc.
" — LeeGet them from Amazon for $48.66+ (available in sizes 5.5-11 and 11 colors).
Ankle rain boots that'll actually keep your feet dry
Promising review:
"These boots are amazing. I live in Vermont and wear them to work for three seasons: fall, winter, and mud season ('spring'). With thick socks they can be warm in the cold, and with light socks they are comfy in warmer temperatures.
I work on a college campus and walk a ton, and they have held up for a full year as my primary work shoes during these seasons. You can literally submerge your foot in water while wearing them and nothing leaks in." — Michael RobinetteGet them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and in 12 colors).
Comfy pumps
Promising review:
"Super duper cute heels. I wore these for my wedding.
I could not find a pair of shoes that looked good with my outfit *and* were comfortable enough to wear all afternoon/evening. I took a chance on these and they arrived just in time two days before the wedding. They fit perfectly, and because of the sturdy heel and ankle strap they were comfortable and easy to walk in. I wore them through the outdoor ceremony and photos, dinner and dancing, and then out to drinks afterwards and my feet did not complain.
" — Geneva ThompsonGet them from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 24 colors).
Slip-on sneakers
Promising review:
"I got these shoes and liked them even more than I thought I would. The print is good, the fabric is soft, but even better, the insoles are way more comfortable than I thought they would be. They're the most comfortable shoes I've ever bought. It's like walking on a cloud and my heels never hurt when wearing these, unlike all other shoes
. They're a good fit, they look cute with denim, they're really comfortable, and the price is pretty fair for the quality. I love these shoes and will likely buy more in this style." — Amazon customerGet them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in nine colors).
Ballet flats that are anything but basic
Promising review:
"These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started — I'm usually in slippers, flip flops, or sneakers. And I have to say, these are just as comfy as any of those.
I've probably owned 50 pairs of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking.
I'm so glad I bought multiple colors and will probably buy more!" — CaliGirl89Get them from Amazon for $15.30+ (available in sizes 5-15, two widths and 34 colors).
Block heel sandals
Promising review:
"These are basically my everyday shoes. I wear them in the office and I wear them out and about.
I went out with my friends one night and danced for six hours. My feet were sore by the end of the night but I was able to still walk without taking them off. They're comfortable and look nice.
I get compliments on them all the time. Goes with almost all of my outfits." — QuyenGet it from Amazon for $18.55+ (available in sizes 5-10 and in seven colors).
Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots
Promising review:
"Love these boots! They're elegant and perfect for everyday wear or business casual for the office.
It's hard to find affordable leather boots that go above the ankle and are so attractive." — Carol L LindseyGet it from Amazon for $44.6+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in five styles).
Or square-toe boots
Promising review:
"Very comfy and great-looking boots! Just like the picture. The heel height makes me taller but isn’t too steep to walk naturally in.
Zipper is smooth to pull up and it stays up and doesn’t creep down over time. Overall very happy with this purchase." — Rebecca HenryGet it from Amazon for $69.90+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in three colors).
Platform sandals
Promising review:
"These shoes are absolutely amazing! They're perfect for spring and summer weather. So unbelievably comfortable, you'll never want to take them off.
Seriously, I'm about to buy all of the colors so I can just wear these shoes!" — MorganGet them from Amazon for $20.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 61 colors).
A pair of athletic sneakers
Promising review:
"I'm not even a sneaker person, but I bought these to use on my treadmill and I *love* 'em! From day one they have been so comfortable while I get my 5-mile walk in.
I bought them a half size bigger on purpose for added comfort and they wash well. I highly recommend them and I will likely buy a second pair to have as a back up." — Amazon customerGet them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 18 colors).
Lace-up loafers
Promising review:
"I love how comfy and lightweight they are.
I got the silver/grey and they can match almost every outfit. I wear them everyday and will buy more when they’re destroyed but they’ve held up well so far with everyday wear and tear (water/mud come out if you throw them in the wash)." — Amazon customerGet them from Amazon for $44.96+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 25 styles).
Wide-calf riding boots
Promising review:
"As a gal with big calves, it’s extremely hard to find tall, attractive boots that zip up. My calf circumference is between 16.5” - 17”, and these boots are actually loose enough to fit thick socks comfortably, while still having space enough to fit my hand. I was surprised that they didn’t slouch down from being so loose, to be honest. Despite being what I’d call a ‘fashion boot’, the soles are really sturdy and have held up in snow, mud, and more without any damage (and my feet have stayed nice and dry)!
" — Amazon customerGet them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 27 colors).
Or chunky over-the-knee lace-up boots
Promising review:
"These heels are a STATEMENT PIECE, y'all.I wore these for an entire day while walking around Boston in the rain and they held up wonderfully.
My knees started to ache by the end of the day because I had been heel striking (aka walking like I was fly) but my feet weren't sore, which surprised me. The laces are functional, so the calf width is totally adjustable.
I sized up and I think there's enough wiggle room for some real socks for when it's cold. I'm 5'8'' and they came just above my knees, which is amazing as a tall girl! Buy these!!!" — Arielle CasonGet it from Amazon for $25.59+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 12 colors).
Platform sneakers
Promising review:
"I've never been much of a sneaker person except for when working out, but I've seen this style all over social media and I really liked them. I waited months before finally ordering these and now I'm kicking myself for doing so! They are not gym shoes, but rather trendy athleisure shoes, and I'm all about comfy and cute.
" — Amazon customerGet them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 21 colors).
A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots
Promising review:
"What else can I say other than I LOVE THESE HIKING BOOTS!!? They're literally the most comfortable and sturdy shoes I've ever had, and made multiple full days of hiking through multiple types of terrain a breeze.
The high ankle support is great for rocky areas and they're definitely waterproof
. I figured Columbia would be the way to go, and I was not disappointed!" — MGet them from Amazon for $60.64+ (available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and 14 colors).
Steve Madden animal-print sneakers
Promising review:
"These are absolutely the cutest and most unique sneakers. They are comfortable and so stylish.
I’m definitely getting the cheetah print next." — Candace Liyah PaulGet them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 27 colors).
Platform oxfords
Promising review:
"The shoe was comfortable as soon as I put it on. I got compliments on them every where I went, so cute with dresses, shorts, and jeans, they go with everything.
I love them so much I bought the oxblood color." — Karyn B BellGet them from Amazon for $27.59 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).
A pair of luxe-looking mules
Promising review:
"Wow, what a steal. These look great. Good value and quality, true to size, and comfortable. Highly recommend a good slip-on shoe; perfect for the workplace or to tie your outfit together at brunch.
I want them in black now too." —LCGet them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and in nine colors and prints).
Colorful sneakers
Promising review:
"Everyone comments on how cute and fun these are. They are super comfortable, lightweight, and are true to size.
I love them." — EdieGet them from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 13 colors).
Loafer flats
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these shoes! They are super comfy and adorable! I have a wide foot so I went up a half size and they fit great!
Despite the pointy look, my toes are not squished. The material of the shoe is soft suede like fabric so it stretches, no need to break in the shoes.
" — CSGGet them from Amazon for $10.48 (available in sizes 5–15, two widths, and 14 colors).
Sorel strappy sandals
Promising review:
"Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit.
I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8 1/2 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!
" —MaggieGet them from Amazon for $93.57+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 12 colors).
A pair of clogs
Promising review:
"I broke my foot 37 years ago and it left me with a bump/deformed foot so I can only wear Mary Jane-type shoes. These are so comfortable, so stylish, and so quiet for clog-type shoes!
I have tried other more expensive clog-type nursing shoes and they do not come close to the comfort of Dansko shoes! I love them!!!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $124.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–12 and in three colors).
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Ugg slipper shoes
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer loves these slippers and said:
"First thing that needs to be said is that Uggs are great! They're warm, they're cozy, and you can just slide them on when you're freezing — I won't hear otherwise! They're not exactly high fashion, but they don't *need* to be when it's a straight-up polar vortex outside. So when I saw these Ugg slipper slides
with an elastic back, I just had to buy a pair. I don't know what it is about them I find the cutest: the slightly sporty elastic, the Michelin Man-esque plush rolls on top, or the chunky bottoms that give you a little extra height. AND they have all the comfort of a slip-on slide, but without the feeling that your foot is going to fall out any second.
"They have a hard sole, so you can wear them as indoor slippers, half-indoor-half-outdoor take-out-the-trash shoes, or real regular shoes (aka what I'm going to use them for).
When it's still warmish out, I'm going to wear them with my toes poking through, but they're also going to be *so* cute with socks (team socks + sandals 'til I die!!!!!). And they're SO SOFT AND COMFY!
I'm prepared to live in these all fall. Paired with leggings and a blazer? It's the perfect 'Ugh, I can barely make today happen' work outfit. I honestly want to get another pair in another of the cute colors...or the leopard print. Oh, and just FYI, I ended up sizing down in these!"Get them from Amazon for $99.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 41 colors).
Adidas Cloudfoam running sneakers
Promising review:
"Beautiful shoes! I bought them to use as indoor workout shoes and they fit like a glove in my original size (8).
I was worried the tongue would rub on my ankle because of how these are designed, but they didn’t upon multiple uses. I primarily use them for various aerobic exercises, like walking on the treadmill or elliptical.
" — Sarah S.Get them from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 46 colors).