Baseball star Shohei Ohtani said Monday that he never agreed to pay Ippei Mizuhara’s gambling debt and is “beyond shocked” at how his now-fired interpreter took advantage of him.
Ohtani, who spoke through the Dodgers’ performance operations manager, Will Ireton, at a news conference, said, “Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies.”
Last week, Ohtani’s longtime interpreter and close friend was fired from the Los Angeles Dodgers amid accusations he stole millions from the athlete to pay gambling debts.
Concerns about Ohtani’s links to sports betting first arose after reporters learned of at least $4.5 million in transfers from Ohtani’s accounts to alleged Southern California bookie Mathew Bowyer.
Mizuhara initially claimed Ohtani willingly and knowingly paid his interpreter’s massive gambling debt as a friend, but the player’s camp denied the account, saying the pitcher-hitter phenom was a victim of a “massive theft.”
If Ohtani was in fact involved, there would be major consequences.
Major League Baseball players face an automatic ban if caught betting any amount of money on baseball games, but may bet on other sports.
All forms of sports betting are illegal in California, however, and MLB rules specifically forbid any involvement with “illegal book makers.”
On Thursday, a representative for the IRS confirmed Mizuhara and Bowyer were under criminal investigation. The following day, the MLB launched its own official probe into the matter.
As the story continues to unfold, inconsistencies have also emerged in Mizuhara’s public biography.
Reporting from The Athletic found no record of Mizuhara attending the University of California, Riverside, where previous reports said he graduated from in 2007.
The Boston Red Sox also denied links to Mizuhara, who was credited as pitcher Hideki Okajima’s interpreter in multiple reports.
Two-time MVP Ohtani made baseball history last December when he agreed to a 10-season, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers ― the largest MLB contract ever signed.
Mizuhara’s firing cast a shadow over the Dodgers’ season opener in Seoul, Korea, last week ― Ohtani’s first regular season game on the team.