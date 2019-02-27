Shonda Rhimes' 'Grey's Anatomy' To Make U.S. TV History With 332 Episodes

The medical drama, currently starring Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams and Justin Chambers, will air its record-breaking 332nd episode on Thursday. Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator and executive producer, celebrated the milestone on Twitter Wednesday.

“A lot has happened in 332 episodes and tomorrow we become the longest-running primetime medical drama,” she wrote. “People. You don’t want to miss this!”

A lot has happened in 332 episodes and tomorrow we become the longest-running primetime medical drama. People. You don't want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/RIGAUl6fns — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 27, 2019

“Grey’s,” which is currently in its 15th season, debuted in March 2005 with an episode titled “A Hard Day’s Night.” Thursday’s episode, “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” will surpass the 331 episodes of NBC’s “ER,” which ended its 15th and final season in 2009.

Pompeo, the actress-producer who plays Meredith Grey on the ABC drama, commemorated the show’s record-breaking episode in a post on Instagram touching on the “incredible” journey.

“We started this journey 15 years ago and this weeks episode makes history,” she wrote on Wednesday. “The truest thing about this journey is we appreciate how incredible it is.”