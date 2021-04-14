Shonda Rhimes has a few words for those who are still frosty about the loss of the “Hot Duke” on “Bridgerton.”

It was announced last week that Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Bassett, aka the Duke of Hastings, would not be returning for Season 2 of the steamy Netflix hit, which is executive produced by Rhimes.

The news upset many fans — including Sunny Hostin of “The View,” who expressed her woes on the talk show last week (and was offered a vibrator as consolation by co-host Whoopi Goldberg).

On Tuesday, Rhimes told Vanity Fair that the fan outrage was a complete surprise.

“I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while. Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive,” the TV mogul told the magazine. “[Regé-Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job — every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance.”

“I don’t know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book [in the “Bridgerton” series] is a different romance,” she continued. “What would be the ever-after of this combo? I mean, really: What would Regé-Jean do, you know what I mean? We gave them their happily ever after! And now we have this next couple coming. And so yeah, I was like, ‘Whoa!’”

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Regé-Jean Page starring as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix hit "Bridgerton."

When asked about his unexpected departure last week, Page told Variety that the duke had always been a one-season deal.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year,” he told the entertainment outlet. ”[I thought], ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the ‘Bridgerton’ family rolls on.”

Shortly after the announcement, Rhimes tried to soothe the duke’s rabid fan base herself on Instagram.

“Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever,” she wrote.