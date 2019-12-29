Shooting At Texas Church Leaves Several People Dead

One person died at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a city of about 16,000, and the other died en route to a hospital, Macara Trusty, a spokesperson with the Fort Worth ambulance service MedStar told The Associated Press. The third person was being treated at a hospital, she said.

All three of the victims were initially described as being in critical condition after shots rang out inside the church just before 10 a.m. One of the victims is believed to be the shooter, said Mike Drivdahl, a public information officer with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Drivdahl said he was unable to confirm reports that two of the three shooting victims had died.