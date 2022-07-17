Gunman Opens Fire Inside Comedy Club Moments Before Craig Robinson Set

Actor-comedian Craig Robinson said he was in a greenroom ahead of his set at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina, when he was told to evacuate. via Associated Press

A gunman opened fire inside a North Carolina comedy club Saturday night shortly before comedian Craig Robinson was set to take the stage, sending panicked employees and guests fleeing into the streets, video shows.

The unidentified man brandishing a firearm entered Charlotte’s Comedy Zone just after 9 p.m. The facility was evacuated before the gunman opened fire, police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Robinson, best known for his role as Darryl on the NBC sitcom “The Office,” said he was in the building’s greenroom preparing for his set when everyone was told to evacuate.

“We had to run over here to this concert,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “It was wild. It was a moment, for sure.”

Robinson, whose show was canceled amid the chaos, said he was safely moved to a nearby event venue where pop band Big Time Rush was performing.

“Big Time Rush to the rescue,” he laughed while thanking his fans for their concern.

Video posted to social media shows police officers swarming the venue as people express confusion and concern outside.