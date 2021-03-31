Multiple People Reported Shot In D.C. Neighborhood: Police

Authorities are responding to a shooting in the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Congress Heights that has left multiple people injured, police confirmed.
A call came into police at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday. It’s not yet clear how many victims there may be. At least one of those wounded may not be conscious and breathing, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told HuffPost.
There was no immediate information available on a potential suspect.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter