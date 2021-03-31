CRIME

Multiple People Reported Shot In D.C. Neighborhood: Police

It's not yet clear how many people were injured in the shooting, which was reported just after 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities are responding to a shooting in the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Congress Heights that has left multiple people injured, police confirmed.

A call came into police at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday. It’s not yet clear how many victims there may be. At least one of those wounded may not be conscious and breathing, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told HuffPost.

There was no immediate information available on a potential suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost
