Multiple People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade, Police Say

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 14. via Associated Press

Multiple people were shot Wednesday during a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to Kansas City police.

Initial reports indicate that as many as 10 people were shot, according to The Associated Press and KSHB 41, which cited the Kansas City Fire Department in Missouri. HuffPost has not been able to independently verify the number.

According to police, two armed individuals have been taken into custody, but it was not immediately clear if the two were suspects in the shooting.

It’s unclear how many fans were in attendance at the parade, but last year’s event in Kansas City drew 1 million people.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” the Kansas City Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”