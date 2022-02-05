U.S. News

Shooting At Virginia Hookah Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Injured: Police

Cops responded to reports of gunfire at the Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg just before midnight.
AP

BLACKSBURG, Va. — One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said.

The Blacksburg Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday just before midnight.

Officers conduct an investigation after a fatal shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge.
via Associated Press

Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting. Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown.

No additional information was made available, including details on potential suspects or a motive.

Nearby, Virginia Tech was encouraging students to stay indoors, but has since lifted the request, the university said in a post on Twitter.

