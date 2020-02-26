'Multiple Casualties’ In Reported Shooting At Molson Coors Facility In Milwaukee

ASSOCIATED PRESS Police respond to a possible shooting at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it was investigating a “critical incident” at an address around the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday afternoon.

The company sent an email to employees alerting them to an active shooter in or near the facility’s south packaging building, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and WISN-TV reported.

Sources told CBS 2 that there are multiple casualties, though police have not released such information.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is the parent company of Molson Coors, which was known as MillerCoors until recently.

Police have asked residents to stay clear of the area.

HuffPost has reached out to Milwaukee police for more details.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

The Molson Coors factory, previously known as the Miller Brewery, has both brewing facilities and office buildings. The campus is open to the public for tours, including walking tours of the packaging and distribution areas.

According to CBS 58 Milwaukee, tours of the facility were taking place when the headquarters were placed on lockdown.

Anastasia Vargas, who lives near the facility, told CBS 58 that she saw police cars rushing to the site of the shooting.

“It’s crazy. Milwaukee is getting real crazy. It just needs to stop,” she said. “So much violence in Milwaukee. Too many kids around. I know over there there’s plenty kids around that area, and I just pray that everybody’s safe,” she said.

In its first public statement on the incident, Molson Coors said there was an “active situation” at its facility but did not provide any details about the shooting.

There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able. — Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) February 26, 2020