1 Dead, Several Wounded In Ottawa Shooting

redtea via Getty Images At least one person is dead following a shooting in Ottawa, Canada, Wednesday morning, police said.

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in what police in Ottawa, Canada, called a “multiple shooting” in a downtown residential area Wednesday morning.

The shooter wasn’t immediately captured, though police said in a statement they didn’t consider it a continuing active shooter situation.

“The suspect remains at large and is not in custody,” police said in the statement.

The three people who were wounded were taken to the hospital with what police characterized as serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.