Shooting In Philadelphia Leads To 4 Arrests And Multiple Casualties: Reports

Multiple people were shot and four people were arrested during a shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

CNN reported that at least two individuals, including one who is a suspect, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and three others also showed up at the hospital. Citing an unnamed law enforcement officer, CNN said police believe the shooting occurred between two groups.

The shooting occurred at a “Ramadan event with hundreds of people in attendance at 46th and Wyalusing,” local news outlet Fox 29 reported, citing Philadelphia police.

WPVI reported that the West Philadelphia shooting resulted in a “massive” police response. Details surrounding the shooting and casualties are currently unclear.

The shooting occurred near The Philadelphia Masjid, a local mosque that had been holding an event, per NBC affiliate WCAU.

HuffPost reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment. Representatives for Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Penn Medicine did not respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment, except to refer questions to Philadelphia Police.

Matt Shuman contributed reporting.